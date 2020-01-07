Murder squad offer £20,000 in hunt for Harrods killers

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Police as we speak supplied a £20,000 reward as they attempt to hint two males after a pupil was stabbed to dying when masked muggers focused him for his Rolex watch.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Araimi, 24, was murdered on December 5, 2019 after being set upon as he strolled house from a restaurant in London outdoors Harrods.

The Omani nationwide was stabbed within the again at about 1am after attempting to withstand his attackers outdoors the division retailer in prosperous Knightsbridge.

Scotland Yard detectives have launched CCTV footage of two males they wish to determine who have been seen strolling collectively in London’s Knightsbridge within the early hours of December 6

As we speak, Scotland Yard supplied a reward of as much as £20,000 for info resulting in the identification, arrest and prosecution of the folks liable for the assault.

King’s Faculty pupil Al-Araimi was stabbed alongside together with his buddy, a 20-year-old man who was taken to hospital for therapy however has since been discharged.

Mr Al Araimi, who was mentioned to have lived within the UK for 3 years, was discovered unconscious after the assault at 11.55pm, and pronounced useless at zero.39am.

A buddy of the sufferer informed MailOnline final month: ‘Mohammed was strolling previous Harrods with a buddy from Bahrain once they have been confronted by muggers.

‘One of many thieves tried to steal Mohammed’s costly watch – I feel a Rolex – however he fought again. There was a wrestle and he was stabbed.

‘His buddy tried to assist and was additionally stabbed. It is a really terrible, stunning crime to occur in the course of London in entrance of such a well-known division retailer.’

He had been out for a meal with a buddy at a restaurant on Pavilion Highway, earlier than leaving and strolling alongside Basil Road, heading in the direction of Sloane Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Partridge mentioned: ‘The assault on Mohammed and his buddy was a deliberate theft that was really stunning and intensely violent.

‘I’m satisfied that the general public can present names for these males featured within the CCTV photos now we have launched as we speak. My workforce have secured lots of of hours of CCTV footage.

‘The suspects concerned within the assault travelled on foot from the Edgware Highway / Marble Arch space of London to Knightsbridge previous to finishing up the assault.

‘This location is subsequently probably very vital, with the individuals we’re searching for to determine having a connection to this space.

Mr Al Araimi was discovered unconscious after the assault at 11.55pm on December 5 final 12 months

‘There’s a substantial reward being supplied on this case and I ask that anybody who is aware of the identification of the 2 males makes contact with my workforce. All calls will likely be handled within the strictest confidence.’

A autopsy examination came about at Westminster Mortuary on December 6 and gave the reason for dying as a stab wound. There have been no arrests.

Police mentioned anybody who may know who the 2 males are or has info that will help detectives ought to contact the incident room on zero20 8358 0300.

Individuals may police on 101 quoting reference Cad three/6Dec, tweet @MetCC or name the impartial charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.