Murder-suicide suspected after two teens found dead in car near Fountain

Authorities in Douglas and El Paso counties are investigating a suspected murder-suicide Wednesday that left two teenagers lifeless close to Fountain.

The our bodies of a 17-year-old feminine and 18-year-old male — recognized as Littleton resident Samuel Hoffman — have been discovered by police Tuesday evening round 7:45 p.m. inside a automotive south of Fountain, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Workplace mentioned in a information launch.

The juvenile sufferer’s identify was not launched.

Fountain police and Colorado State Patrol troopers have been approaching Hoffman’s automotive south of Fountain once they heard a single gunshot from the automobile, the information launch mentioned.

“At this time it is believed that Hoffman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the vehicle before he could be contacted by police,” Douglas County officers mentioned.

Investigators imagine the case started in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon, officers mentioned within the launch.

“Our hearts go out to the families of both of these young people whose lives were lost,” Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock mentioned in an announcement.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Workplace is investigating the case together with Douglas County and Colorado State Patrol.