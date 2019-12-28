Murder suspect, 37, remains on a life support machine in hospital following deaths of two women

By Mail on Sunday Reporter

A homicide suspect stays on a life-support machine in hospital as two girls killed earlier than Christmas have been formally named by police.

Sandy Seagrave, 76, and Amy Appleton, 32, have been discovered useless on the street at Hazel Means, Crawley, final Sunday.

A 37-year-old man was found inside a property with critical accidents and was arrested on suspicion of homicide. He’s at the moment in a important situation on the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

The household of a 76-year-old girl murdered in a West Sussex village have mentioned she was ‘not afraid of something’ amid studies she stepped in to attempt to save a trainer who was additionally killed.

Sandy Seagrave and 32-year-old Amy Appleton, who taught at Copthorne Church of England Junior College, have been discovered useless exterior a semi-detached home in a quiet avenue in Crawley Down on Sunday.

Ms Seagrave’s household paid tribute to her in an announcement on Friday after studies steered she was killed after making an attempt to come back to Ms Appleton’s help.

‘She was one in every of a sort, an eccentric character who was stubbornly unbiased, feisty, courageous and never afraid of something,’ they mentioned.

‘She was dedicated to youngsters and particularly animals, together with a wild fox who we’re persevering with to feed now that she has gone.’

Sussex Police haven’t but launched particulars of how the 2 girls died, however mentioned it was not a knife assault and that one of many victims was recognized to the suspect.

Detective chief inspector Chris Friday mentioned: ‘I prolong my heartfelt sympathies to their households, who’re being supported by specialist educated officers. I ask that folks respect their privateness at this distressing time.

Chief superintendent Jerry Westerman, West Sussex divisional commander, mentioned: ‘This was an remoted, but surprising incident that has shaken many locally.

‘We’re grateful to them for supporting officers as they go about their enquiries and anybody needs to speak to them about their considerations or if they’ve any data they need to discuss with them.’