Murder suspect, 58, appears in court charged with killing mother-of-two

By Jaya Narain and Amie Gordon For Mailonline

Printed: 06:39 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 06:40 EST, 24 December 2019

A person has appeared in courtroom charged with the homicide of a mother-of-two who was discovered useless at her £500,000 residence in a quiet Sussex village.

Nelly Myers, 58, who had labored as a British Airways air stewardess, was discovered useless at a indifferent three-bedroom property within the leafy upmarket village of Rotherfield final Wednesday.

Two males from Crawley, a 35-year-old and a 37-year-old, have been arrested final week on suspicion of homicide.

At present one of many males, Jayesh Gobar, 35, appeared in courtroom charged together with her homicide.

Jayesh Gobar, 35, arriving at Lewes Crown Courtroom immediately, charged with homicide

Nelly Myers, 58, is pictured on the left. The mother-of-two and BA air stewardess was discovered useless in a £500,000 residence within the quiet village of Rotherfield, Sussex

Wearing a blue fleece and darkish jogging bottoms, Jayesh Gobar, of Maidenbower in Crawley, West Sussex, appeared at Lewes Crown Courtroom.

The defendant, whose household have been in courtroom, spoke solely to verify his title throughout a five-minute listening to.

Police have been known as to the property after issues have been raised about her welfare and he or she was discovered useless inside the home.

Mrs Myers is known to have initially come from Peru and had been dwelling within the property together with her two sons since her husband left the household round 5 years in the past.

A 37-year-old man from Crawley who was arrested on suspicion of homicide has been launched with out cost, police stated.

In line with neighbours Mrs Myers was a popular however very non-public lady who had previously labored as a British Airways stewardess.

Nelly Myers, 58, was discovered useless at a indifferent three-bedroom property within the leafy upmarket village of Rotherfield

Floral tributes have been paid to the 58-year-old who was discovered useless final week

Neighbour Malcolm Sargent, 72, stated: ‘She was very pleasant. She did not combine an excessive amount of however when she did she was very pleasant. When she did chat she was a really comfortable lady. It is a quiet street,’ he stated.

‘She lived there alone. She had two boys who used to stay there they have been introduced up there. Her husband left about 5 years in the past.

‘It was their household residence. She was so younger. This has shocked us all. It is vitally, very unhappy.’

And a 21-year-old neighbour stated she was a ‘beautiful lady’, including: ‘Everytime you’d see her you possibly can all the time have a chat. She all the time had a variety of time for individuals.’

Final week Christmas decorations could possibly be seen twinkling within the entrance home windows and within the conservatory.

Gobar is ready to face trial for homicide at Lewes Crown Courtroom in June subsequent yr. He was remanded in custody and can subsequent seem in courtroom for a plea and trial preparation on January 20.