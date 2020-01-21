Murder victim Lucy McHugh’s stepfather ‘was attacked by two men who broke his elbow’

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

The stepfather of murdered schoolgirl Lucy McHugh has claimed he ‘had his elbow damaged’ after an ‘old style mate known as him a paedophile and accused him of serving to the 13-year-old schoolgirl’s killer’.

Richard Elmes instructed a jury at Southampton Crown Court docket that he was left ‘scared and paranoid’, simply two days after Stephen Nicholson was jailed for all times with a minimal of 33 years for raping and murdering Lucy.

Mr Elmes, 33, mentioned he had been exterior Arrow Information in Southampton on July 21 final yr when the incident occurred.

Nicholson had been a buddy of Mr Elmes and a lodger within the household residence. The old-fashioned buddy had highlighted that Mr Elmes had let him stay within the household residence, ‘insinuating that he was concerned’, in Lucy’s homicide.

Lucy’s stepfather Richard Elmes (left) who was attacked on the street, and paedophile lodger Stephen Nicholson (proper)

Lucy McHugh (pictured) died after being stabbed and slashed 27 occasions in a frenzied knife assault in Southampton, a court docket heard

Wayne Grant, 28, and Charlie Whitemore, 22, are accused of inflicting grievous bodily hurt to Mr Elmes.

Mr Elmes, 23, mentioned he left the store, having purchased two cans of Monster vitality drink, when he was confronted by Whitemore, whom he had recognized since they have been in school collectively.

Giving proof by video-link, he instructed the court docket: ‘As I used to be leaving, Mr Whitemore got here in and was recording on his telephone and calling me a paedophile and telling me I had basically helped and it was all my fault and varied different issues.

‘He was insinuating that I had involvement with that and it was my fault that it occurred. It made me really feel paranoid. As soon as that phrase is alleged, you possibly can’t management members of the general public round. It made me very scared and frightened for what would possibly occur.’

CCTV footage of the 13-year-old’s last actions which confirmed Lucy, carrying leggings and a white high, strolling from her residence within the path of the sports activities centre as she was lured to her demise at 9am on July 25, 2018

Care employee Stephen Nicholson lured schoolgirl Lucy McHugh to woodland close to her residence in Southampton earlier than stabbing her virtually 30 occasions. The killer is pictured proper on CCTV, carrying a Tesco bag crammed with blood stained garments

He mentioned Whitemore instructed him: ‘You let him in your own home, you let it go on, it is all of your fault, you knew about it and permitted it. You might be simply as unhealthy.’

Within the video footage proven to the court docket, Whitemore is heard to say: ‘He let an unconsented relationship with a 12-year-old lady go on underneath his roof. You’re a f****** paedophile.’

Lucy’s homicide sparked ‘one of many largest searches in prison historical past’ with 200 officers pouring over greater than 15,000 hours of CCTV The inquiry into Lucy’s demise turned one of many largest homicide inquiries that Hampshire Police has seen over time. A whole bunch of individuals labored on the over a number of months, placing collectively a ‘actually complete case’. Some 200 officers have been working on the top of the investigation, alongside a search group utilizing further sources from different police forces. Further investigators have been additionally introduced in from different police drive. Detectives poured over greater than 15,000 hours of CCTV footage to attempt to determine Lucy, additionally Nicholson and some other witnesses. The proof collected towards Nicholson was gained from ‘one of many largest searches in prison historical past’.

Mr Elmes mentioned he then hit Whitemore, and added: ‘I used to be scared for what would possibly occur within the store.

After getting known as somebody a paedophile in public, there are specific repercussions which may come from that and I used to be simply scared.’

He mentioned Whitemore hit him again earlier than Grant ‘got here out of the store and he dragged me away from the door of the store and threw me on the ground’.

Mr Elmes mentioned he felt ‘immense ache’ from the autumn, through which he broke his elbow, and added that Grant, with whom he had beforehand labored, then ‘repeatedly punched’ him behind the pinnacle.

He mentioned he tried to guard himself, including: ‘I mentioned that they had received it unsuitable and I had nothing to do with it.’

Mr Elmes mentioned that each he and his accomplice, Stacey White – Lucy’s mom – obtained abuse on social media due to their hyperlink with Nicholson, and that the abuse made him ‘upset, very aggravated and scared’.

He added that he had deactivated his Fb account previous to the homicide trial to keep away from any abuse.

He mentioned he had repeatedly obtained abuse on the street following the incident.

Each defendants deny grievous bodily hurt however Whitemore has pleaded responsible to a cost of assault by beating in reference to the identical incident.

The trial continues.