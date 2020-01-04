January four, 2020 | 1:55am

An upstate girl who was 20 years outdated when she helped her abusive husband commit a deadly kidnapping has had her homicide sentence commuted by Gov. Cuomo on Friday.

Monica Szlekovics, now 43, was not slated to even see a parole board till 2046 for the 1996 Rochester crime wherein she and her bodily and mentally abusive husband had been convicted.

At present at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in Westchester County, she was one among 11 individuals Cuomo pardoned or granted clemency to on Friday.

Szlekovics has maintained that it was her husband who dedicated the crime and Cuomo’s workplace pointed to her traumatic background and good habits whereas incarcerated as justification that her sentence be dropped.

“In New York, we believe in equal opportunity for all, and these actions will give this group of deserving New Yorkers who have proven their remorse and undergone successful rehabilitation a second chance,” Cuomo stated in a ­assertion.

“By giving these individuals a second chance … we are taking another step toward a more fair and a more compassionate New York.”

Szlekovics was bodily abused by numerous males in her life, “including extreme, ongoing physical and psychological abuse from her husband,” in accordance with an announcement from Cuomo’s workplace.

Cuomo’s workplace stated Szlekovics suffered from post-traumatic stress and trauma bonding when she helped her husband, Angel Luis Mateo, kidnap and kill Juan Rodriguez-Matos, a mentally sick handicapped man from Rochester.

The couple drank beer and smoked pot collectively as their sufferer suffocated with a plastic bag over his head, prosecutors had stated on the time, in what was the primary death-penalty trial in Monroe County in additional than 4 many years.

Whereas serving her sentence, Szlekovics accomplished a bachelor’s diploma in sociology, labored as an administrator for the school program and volunteered within the parenting heart, in accordance with Cuomo’s workplace.

Former Monroe Nation District Legal professional Mike Inexperienced, who was DA on the time of Ms. Szlekovics’ crimes, helps the commutation of her sentence, in accordance with Cuomo.

Szlekovics aspires to work for a corporation concerned in restorative justice to assist home violence victims and former inmates.