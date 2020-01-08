Murderer who helped fight off London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan praised by Boris Johnson

By Sebastian Murphy-bates For Mailonline

A convicted assassin who helped struggle off London Bridge terrorist Usman Khan with a narwhal tusk may very well be in line for a medal as Boris Johnson has praised his ‘gallantry’.

The Prime Minister informed the Commons he was ‘misplaced in admiration for the bravery’ of Steven Gallant and others who helped members of the general public in the course of the assault final November.

His remarks got here after Labour’s Karl Turner requested Mr Johnson to pay tribute to his Hull East constituent for taking up Usman Khan, who launched into a killing spree armed with two knives.

Steve Gallant with London Bridge terror assault sufferer Jack Merritt pictured throughout a Studying Collectively coaching course in April 2018

Darryn Frost, 38, and John Crilly, 48, are to be awarded the best civilian honours for bravery

Khan wore a faux suicide vest throughout his assault on the Studying Collectively rehabilitation mission occasion at Fishmongers’ Corridor in central London. Course coordinators Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones died within the assault.

Utilizing a chair and narwhal tusk handed to him by civil servant Darryn Frost, Gallant helped to carry Khan again after chasing him onto London Bridge.

Gallant (pictured) was praised for his bravery within the Commons right now

Gallant was considered one of two males convicted of killing Barrie Jackson in Hull, East Yorkshire, in 2005.

He had been allowed out on licence on the day of the assault for the primary time since his sentencing.

The 42-year-old, who was jailed for at least 17 years and continues to be behind bars, helped restrain Khan on London Bridge earlier than police shot the terrorist lifeless.

Talking within the Commons, Mr Turner mentioned: ‘In 2005, my constituent Steven Gallant did a foul factor for which he’s serving a life sentence in jail. However on November 29 he was the third man on London Bridge.

‘He wrestled the knife-wielding murderous terrorist to the bottom in order that police marksmen might shoot him lifeless. Steven is rightly serving life in jail.

‘However will the Prime Minister congratulate and pay tribute to Steven for his bravery that day, which little question saved lives?’

Vigils had been held in London and Cambridge to recollect Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt, 25, (left) and Saskia Jones, 23, (proper) who died within the assault

Utilizing a chair and narwhal tusk handed to him by civil servant Darryn Frost (left), who revealed final month how he had additionally risked his life to tackle the attacker, Gallant tried to carry Khan again. Gallant described former prisoner John Crilly (proper) and the chef referred to as Lukasz who additionally stepped in as ‘extraordinarily courageous’

Mr Johnson replied: ‘I thank (Mr Turner) for his query and making an excellent level, which I believe the entire Home would agree.

‘I am misplaced in admiration for the bravery of Steven Gallant and certainly others who went to the help of members of the general public on that day and fought a really decided terrorist.

‘It isn’t for the Authorities to resolve this stuff however it’s my hope that that gallantry will sooner or later be recognised within the correct manner.’

Gallant and James Gilligan had been jailed for finishing up a revenge assault on 33-year-old ex-fireman Mr Jackson.

They lay in anticipate Mr Jackson outdoors a pub after believing he attacked Gallant’s girlfriend.

He’s thought to have been bludgeoned with a hammer, kicked and punched to loss of life, in keeping with a 2008 Courtroom of Enchantment judgment which dismissed Gallant’s utility to quash the conviction.

However since going to jail, Gallant, who can be eligible for parole in 2022 topic to approval, has ‘vowed by no means to show to violence once more’.

As an alternative he learnt to learn and write and is now in his third 12 months of a enterprise research diploma.