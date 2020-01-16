January 16, 2020 | 5:29pm

Two of probably the most essential swing votes within the Senate are holding mum on whether or not or not they suppose Hunter Biden or John Bolton ought to testify within the impeachment trial of President Trump.

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alas.) have each repeatedly instructed reporters all through the week that it’s too quickly to resolve on witnesses, or whether or not Bolton or the youthful Biden can be wanted.

“How can I tell? You’re asking me to pre-judge the evidence,” Collins responded on Wednesday when requested by reporters if Hunter Biden had related data to share with impeachment jurors.

“It’s clearly not the right time for us to judge which specific witnesses should be called,” she added.

On Monday, the Maine senator instructed reporters that on the very least, she wished to make certain that jurors would have the authorized means to name witnesses if wanted.

“I have been working for and advocating that we follow [the Clinton impeachment] model. And that we have language in the governing [rules] setting up the parameters of the trial that would allow for a vote on whether or not we should have witnesses subpoenaed and documents provided,” she stated.

She added that she was working with a “fairly small group” of Republican senators to make sure that witnesses had been allowed.

These feedback got here simply days after Collins instructed reporters that the Senate “should be completely open to calling witnesses.”

Murkowski has been clear about her want to listen to from former Nationwide Safety Adviser Bolton, however the senator has declined to say way more on the topic at this stage.

“Am I curious about what Ambassador Bolton would have to say? Yes, I am,” Murkowski instructed Alaska Public Radio Monday, including that she wouldn’t “pre-judge” the necessity for him to testify till listening to Phases One and Two of the trial.

“There will be this time in the process where we will have an opportunity to make a determination as to what further information we need. Whether it is for Hunter Biden or Ambassador Bolton,” Murkowski instructed reporters Wednesday.

“Until that point in time, I’m not thinking about each individual witness and who I’m putting in a bucket.”

As of now, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Vt.) is the one Republican who has stated explicitly that he needs to listen to Bolton’s testimony.