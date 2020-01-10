Murugadoss approaches Allu Arjun for his next. Here’s how their meeting ended

AR Murugadoss with Allu Arjun.PR Handout

After a niche of two years, Allu Arjun is again with Ala Vaikunthpuramloo and followers cannot wait to look at the Trivikram Srinivas directorial which is releasing on January 12. Expectations of this movie are excessive already and it’s the third time collaboration of Trivikram and Allu Arjun. Earlier, they’ve made Julaayi and Son of Sathyamurthy.

Quickly, Bunny goes to start taking pictures for his subsequent with Sukumar after which for Sriram Venu’s Icon Kanabadutaledhu. His schedules for nearly a 12 months are utterly packed from now.

Additionally, a lot earlier than these movies have been introduced, there have been lots of rumours that Allu Arjun goes to crew with AR Murugadoss for a movie. However neither the actor nor the director has ever stated or introduced something about it.

Now that Murugadoss’ newest outing Darbar has launched, rumours on his collaboration with Allu Arjun are again, but once more. Additionally, in one of many just lately held interviews, the Fashionable Star revealed that he has approached by Murugadoss for a venture and the sources have knowledgeable that the result of their assembly has been optimistic solely.

Darbar launched on January 9 and has opened to actually good collections on the field workplace. The movie is receiving rave critiques and followers of Rajinikanth are going gaga over the Celebrity.

Speaking in regards to the upcoming venture, an official affirmation relating to the identical is predicted to reach within the coming months. If the movie is materialised by the duo, then it’s prone to go on flooring after the shoot of Icon.