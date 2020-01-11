Museum Called ''Biplobi Bharat'' Should Be Established, Says PM Modi

PM Modi said that 5 iconic museums of the nation shall be manufactured from worldwide requirements.

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mentioned museum — Biplobi Bharat — ought to be established by which Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Aurobindo Ghosh and Rash Bihari Bose amongst different freedom fighters ought to be given a spot.

“A museum known as ”Biplobi Bharat” ought to be established by which Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Aurobindo Ghosh, Rash Bihari Bose, Khudiram Bose, Deshbandhu, Bagha Jatin, Binoy, Badal, Dinesh, and each such nice freedom fighter ought to be given a spot,” Prime Minister Modi mentioned whereas attending a cultural programme on the Previous Foreign money Constructing.

PM Modi mentioned the Central authorities is renovating and refurbishing the heritage monuments within the nation. “We are starting from Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Varanasi,” he mentioned.

The Prime Minister additionally said that 5 iconic museums of the nation, together with Indian Museum of Kolkata, shall be manufactured from worldwide requirements.

“It has been decided that five iconic museums in the country will be made of international standards. This project will start from the Indian Museum of Kolkata, one of the oldest museums in the world,” mentioned PM Modi.

He mentioned that it’s the effort of the Central authorities to place the “cultural potential of India in a new shape in front of the world so that India can become a big centre of heritage tourism in the world.”

He added: “The renovation work to modernise the four iconic galleries of Kolkata including Belvedere House, Old Currency Building, Victoria Memorial has been completed. Our efforts are in the direction to convert the Belvedere House into a museum of the world.”

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was additionally current on the occasion.