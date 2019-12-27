December 26, 2019 | 11:02pm

Roberta Mikelic, co-owner of the Museum of Hangovers, stands at its entrance.

A desk with bottles, glasses and an ashtray on the Museum of Hangovers.

Drunk ideas result in sober enterprise ventures, apparently.

Whereas out consuming with pals, Rino Dubokovic, a college scholar in Zagreb, Croatia, was sharing his finest — and worst — hangover tales when he got here up with an thought.

Dubokovic envisioned a museum of “some sort of collection where all these objects from drunk stories would be exposed together with their stories,” he instructed CNN.

That boozy dialog led to the Museum of Hangovers simply six months later, within the constructing subsequent to the bar the place the thought originated.

Guests of the interactive museum can share their very own hangover woes, strive on “beer goggles,” check out the objects others have woken as much as after an evening out and extra.

Dubokovich instructed CNN that the purpose of the museum isn’t to encourage over consuming, however slightly to showcase the conversations he has along with his pals in a bodily manifestation.

Though the museum is barely a take a look at idea in Croatia for now, Dubokovic hopes to ultimately achieve the funding to maneuver into a bigger, everlasting location. He additionally hopes to make guests “aware of the bad things related to alcohol” sooner or later.

Greater than 51% of the museum’s guests are college students, in response to its Instagram.

The Museum of Hangovers opened on Dec. 1. The reward store goes together with the general theme, promoting “Drunkopoly” and bar actions. Advil and sun shades not included.