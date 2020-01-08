Mush – “Revising My Fee”

It's fairly well-established at this level that there's a complete new technology of buzzy post-punk bands popping out of England. Right here's one other one for the listing: Mush, the Leeds quartet who got here collectively over a mutual love of Pavement however match proper in with the unfastened array of British bands who sound descended from the late '70 s in some type or one other. The band is releasing their debut album 3D Routine subsequent month, and have already previewed it through “Eat The Etiquette.” And at this time they're again with one other one.

Titled “Revising My Fee,” Mush's newest single is perhaps impressed by generational situations of their dwelling nation however it'd be fairly straightforward to narrate to for 20 – somethings right here within the States, too. Right here’s what frontman Dan Hyndman needed to say about it:

This tune a gripe about work / life steadiness and the generational divide. Revenue to hire ratios. And primarily simply how financially poor the youthful technology are usually presently. Numerous debt, little or no dwelling possession prospects. Numerous patronising chatter within the media about pre-made sandwiches and prepared meals bankrupting a technology out of dwelling possession, ignoring the backdrop of a decade of austerity: “meal-deal critique, aspirational creed.” The youthful generations are actually instructed they aren’t go getters the way in which the newborn boomers, largely accountable for how shit issues are actually, supposedly had been.

Musically, “Revising My Fee” begins knotty and propulsive, plugging alongside as Hyndman nasally sneers the refrain in clipped, frantic bursts. In direction of the top, the tune unspools right into a bunch of frayed guitar solos. Test it out beneath.

3D Routine is out 2 / 14 through Memphis Industries. Pre-order it right here.