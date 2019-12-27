Musharraf Challenges Special Court’s Verdict In High Treason Case: Report

Pervez Musharraf appealed to halt the decision from sentencing him in absentia.

Lahore:

Pakistan’s former army dictator Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf as we speak filed a petition in a court docket in opposition to the particular court docket’s verdict convicting him of excessive treason and sentencing him to dying, in line with media reviews.

Final week, the particular court docket in Islamabad sentenced 76-year-old Musharraf to dying in absentia for prime treason following a six-year authorized case.

The 86 page-long petition, filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique within the Lahore Excessive Court docket (LHC) on Friday on Musharraf’s behalf, named the federal authorities and others as respondents, Daybreak Information reported.

The petition highlighted that the “judgement contained a mix of anomalies and contradictory statements”. It added that the particular court docket “rapidly and hurriedly wrapped up the trial which was far from conclusion”, the report stated.

The petition acknowledged that the particular court docket “has not taken into consideration that no actions detrimental to national interest were taken by the applicant” as “no offence of high treason is made out from the evidence presented against him (Musharraf) before the special court”.

The complete bench, chaired by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, will hear the petition on January 9, 2020.

The previous president has prayed to the excessive court docket to droop the choice, the Specific Tribune reported.

Musharraf had earlier moved the LHC in opposition to the structure of the particular court docket.

He filed an software within the LHC, urging it to halt the particular court docket from sentencing him in absentia.

Three days after he had filed the petition, Musharraf, who’s at present in Dubai the place he’s looking for therapy for a number of illnesses, was handed the dying penalty by the particular court docket in Islamabad after the three-member bench convicted him within the treason case.

Musharraf suspended the Structure in 2007 and announce emergency which underneath Article 6 of the Structure of Pakistan is an act of treason punishable with dying.

He’s the primary army ruler to obtain the capital punishment in Pakistan’s historical past. His sentencing was extremely important in Pakistan the place the highly effective army has dominated the nation for almost half of its 72-year historical past.

He got here to energy in 1999 by toppling the federal government of then prime minister Nawaz Sharif and dominated till 2008. He has 30 days to file attraction within the high court docket.