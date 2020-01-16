Mushfiqur Rahim Opts Out Of Bangladesh’s Tour Of Pakistan: Chief Selector

Bangladesh’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has declined to go to Pakistan for the forthcoming collection, a group official mentioned on Thursday. “Mushfiq(ur) rang me today to inform that he will not go to Pakistan. We are now waiting for his formal letter. Once he does that, we will leave him out of the series,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin instructed AFP. Bangladesh are scheduled to play three T20 Internationals, two Exams and one one-day worldwide in Pakistan between January and April.

Mushfiqur’s absence might be a blow for Bangladesh who’re already with out suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Minhajul mentioned they’re prone to announce the squad for the collection in a day or two.

Bangladesh had initially refused to play the Check matches in Pakistan, after unsuccessfully requesting that one match be performed in Bangladesh, however finally agreed to finish the total tour in Pakistan.

Worldwide cricket has steadily returned to Pakistan within the final 4 years after it was suspended within the wake of terrorist assaults on the Sri Lankan group bus in Lahore in March 2009.