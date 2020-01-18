Musician who played at Harry and Meghan’s wedding, becomes the highest-charting cellist of all time 

By Each day Mail Reporter

He’s already made historical past because the youngest cellist to attain a prime 20 album, and wowed the world when he performed at Harry and Meghan’s marriage ceremony.

Now, Sheku Kanneh-Mason has added one other string to his bow – by changing into the UK’s highest-charting cellist of all time.

The 20-year-old classical music star’s latest album, Elgar, debuted at quantity eight – making it the primary to ever break into the highest ten, in keeping with the Official Charts Firm.

The album relies on Edward Elgar’s Cello Concerto.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason (pictured above) has set a brand new document as he’s now the highest-charting cellist of all time within the UK

Mr Kanneh-Mason is pictured above enjoying on the royal marriage ceremony final 12 months. He launched his first album months earlier than

And he’s the primary British classical instrumentalist in additional than 30 years to succeed in the highest ten after violinist Nigel Kennedy obtained to quantity three with Vivaldi’s 4 Seasons in 1989.

His most up-to-date triumph follows the success of his debut album, Inspiration, launched just a few months earlier than he carried out on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage ceremony in Might 2018.

The gathering entered the chart at quantity 18, making him the youngest cellist to attain an album within the prime 20, and peaked at quantity 11 following the royal marriage ceremony.

He carried out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage ceremony, they’re pictured above on their marriage ceremony day

Mr Kanneh-Mason informed OfficialCharts. com he was ‘so excited’, and thanked Elgar for his ‘fantastic’ music.

In 2016, Mr Kanneh-Mason grew to become the primary black winner of the BBC Younger Musician of the 12 months Award. He has additionally gained two Basic Brit Awards, and obtained an MBE within the New 12 months Honours checklist for companies to music.

This week’s primary album is Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which rose up the ranks once more after topping the charts final 12 months.