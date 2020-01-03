Muslim demands apology after biting into pork Sausage McMuffin he was served by mistake

By Emily Webber For Mailonline

three January 2020

A Muslim man has hit out at McDonald’s after he was given a sausage McMuffin as an alternative of his meat-free order.

Fida Hussain from Small Heath, Birmingham, claims tasting the pork roll has left him ‘devastated’ after avoiding the meat his complete life according to his religion.

The 49-year-old is now demanding an apology and compensation from the fast-food large after he was compelled to spit out the meat.

Mr Hussain goes to the drive-thru at McDonald’s in Small Heath for a breakfast deal each morning, comprising of an egg and cheese McMuffin, hash brown and a espresso.

He says on December 17, he made his normal journey to the Coventry Street restaurant and took the meals house.

He mentioned: ‘I trusted them. I used to be watching Choose Judy and bit into the McMuffin and knew immediately once I tasted it that it was meat.

The sausage McMuffin Mr Hussain was given as an alternative of the cheese and egg one he had ordered

‘The style was horrible, I knew straightaway and spat it out.

‘It is simply fully flawed. It is a delicate topic, it might occur to anybody, vegan or if an individual is on a specific food plan.’

The previous self-employed courier claims he returned instantly to the restaurant and spoke to each a feminine and male supervisor who suggested him to complain on-line by way of particulars on the reverse of his receipt.

‘The lady tried to inform me ‘can we preserve it quiet and cope with it in retailer’ however clearly I used to be not pleased in any respect.’

The daddy-of-four added: ‘I’m a practising Muslim with a pleasant, lengthy beard and happy with it so that they knew.

‘I’ve stored myself away from it [pork] all my life. McDonald’s is a giant title, it is an enormous retailer. They should not make errors like this.’

He mentioned he was given a substitute egg and cheese McMuffin and contacted the corporate’s head workplace which, he alleges, has since emailed him to say the matter is resolved as he accepted a substitute meal.

McDonald’s refute this and mentioned it’s nonetheless working to resolve the grievance.

Though the chain has provided Mr Hussain meal vouchers, he isn’t proud of the result.

He mentioned: ‘I would really like an apology and monetary compensation. I am devastated. It is put me off McDonald’s and I am mortified.

‘It is diabolical for an expert retailer that is worldwide.’

A spokeswoman for McDonald’s mentioned: ‘We’ve got quite a lot of measures in place to keep away from inaccurate orders and want to apologise to the client that we didn’t meet these requirements on this event.

‘We recognise it’s unacceptable to serve meat when a vegetarian product has been ordered. As quickly because it was delivered to the eye of the restaurant, the client was apologised to and provided a substitute order.

‘We perceive the client is at the moment involved with our Buyer Companies Group to assist discover a decision.’