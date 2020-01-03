Muslim population of England passes the three million mark for the first time

The Muslim inhabitants of England has handed the three million mark for the primary time, in keeping with estimates ready by Whitehall.

They mentioned that Muslims are the fastest-growing religion group within the nation – whereas allegiance to Christianity continues to say no.

The figures have been produced by the Workplace for Nationwide Statistics as a part of a analysis venture to strive for the primary time to make common assessments of the scale of various ethnic and non secular teams.

Till now non secular and ethnic minority populations may very well be gauged solely as soon as a decade utilizing the outcomes of the full-scale ten-yearly nationwide census.

In line with the ONS evaluation, Christians proceed to say no in quantity, however the drop in allegiance to Christianity could also be slowing.

Amongst different religion teams, the share of Hindus within the inhabitants has climbed barely, whereas the proportion of Sikhs has fallen by the same small quantity.

The dimensions of the Jewish and Buddhist shares of the inhabitants have remained steady, the report mentioned.

The share of people that say they don’t have any faith in any respect or who won’t focus on their religion has risen to nearly a 3rd of the English inhabitants, a rise nearly actually a results of the fall-off in Christian perception.

The ONS additionally estimated that the proportion of individuals in England who say they comply with a faith aside from a serious religion greater than trebled between 2011 and 2016.

The rise could once more be a results of individuals looking for new beliefs after changing into disillusioned with Christianity.

The brand new figures recommend that in 2016 – 5 years after the 2011 nationwide census – there have been three,138,000 Muslims in England and Wales, up by greater than 400,000 from 2.7 million over the 5 years. This was a rise of roughly 16 per cent.

In England alone, the ONS estimates mentioned, there have been three,092,000 Muslims in 2016.

As a share of the inhabitants of England, the evaluation indicated that the Muslim religion group made up 5.6 per cent in 2016 towards four.7 per cent in 2011.

The analysis report mentioned: ‘There’s a decline for the Christian group, although it stays the biggest group in England.

‘The decrease proportion of the inhabitants within the Christian group is counteracted by larger proportions of all the opposite teams, with the biggest will increase seen for the Muslim, none or not acknowledged, and different religion teams.’

It added that statisticians can’t but pinpoint the explanations for the expansion within the Muslim inhabitants and the decline of Christianity.

‘With a breakdown by another traits, for instance by age or intercourse, we can’t draw any conclusions about what causes these variations,’ the report mentioned.

The pace of enhance within the Muslim inhabitants estimated by the brand new analysis seems to match that detected by nationwide censuses. In 2001, the census mentioned Muslims made up three.zero per cent of the numbers in England and Wales.

The decline in Christianity has been broadly charted, not least by the church buildings themselves of their tallies of congregations.

The 2011 census recorded 33.2 million individuals in England and Wales who had declared themselves as Christian, however in keeping with the brand new estimates this had fallen to 32,731,000 by 2016.

The 2016 analysis mentioned Christian share of the inhabitants in England alone dropped from 59.6 per cent to 56.6 per cent.

Nevertheless, since proof from censuses mentioned the Christian inhabitants in England and Wales fell by 12 proportion factors between 2001 and 2011, the decline of Christian religion could also be slowing.

The brand new evaluation steered that many extra persons are adherents of minor faiths than have been reported by the 2011 census.

It mentioned that the brand new strategies – based mostly on the Annual Inhabitants Survey, carried out amongst greater than 300,000 individuals annually – discovered that 1.5 per cent of the inhabitants regard themselves as followers of small religion teams, in comparison with zero.four per cent recorded by the census.

Almost a 3rd of the inhabitants, 32.eight per cent, both had no faith or wouldn’t focus on their religion in 2016, the report mentioned, towards 31.9 per cent who have been of no religion or wouldn’t say within the 2011 census.

The report mentioned the brand new assessments, which absorb outcomes from three years of the Annual Inhabitants Survey between 2014 and 2016, weren’t detailed sufficient to offer an correct image of the scale of ethnic and non secular teams in native areas.

Nevertheless it mentioned that ‘on the nationwide degree it’s cheap to imagine some perception will be present in evaluating the 2011 census outcomes for England and Wales to these produced by our new technique.’

It mentioned: ‘That is the primary time that illustrative estimates of inhabitants by faith have been produced utilizing this technique.’

The report added that there have been ‘numerous potential gaps within the present proof base, together with within the availability of up-to-date estimates of the scale of the completely different non secular populations. The latest official estimates come from the 2011 census.

‘A comparability of the 2001 census with the 2011 census confirmed that the variety of individuals figuring out with the completely different non secular teams modified significantly over this era, so there’s a want to think about how populations could change between censuses.’

Whereas the ONS mentioned the brand new estimates couldn’t be used to evaluate native populations, the 2011 census report mentioned that ‘Muslims tended to be concentrated specifically areas of England.

‘In over half of native authorities the proportion of the inhabitants who have been Muslim was beneath one per cent. In over three-quarters of areas it was beneath six per cent.

‘The areas with the very best proportion of Muslims have been in London with the boroughs of Tower Hamlets and Newham having 34.5 per cent and 32.zero per cent respectively.

‘There have been a number of areas outdoors London with proportions larger than 20 per cent together with Blackburn with Darwen within the North West (27.zero per cent ), Bradford in Yorkshire and the Humber, Luton in East of England, Slough in South East, and Birmingham within the West Midlands.’