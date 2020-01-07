January 7, 2020 | 1:36pm | Up to date January 7, 2020 | 1:36pm

A widely known Islamic non secular chief in Texas has been busted for sexually assaulting 4 kids — although authorities consider he’s victimized others.

Mohamed Omar Ali, a 59-year-old Somali nationwide, was arrested Friday on prices of sexual assault of a kid and sexual indecency of a kid after an investigation was launched in September, Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls informed reporters at a press convention Monday.

Nehls described Ali as a preferred “religious leader” and hung out at a number of mosques in Fort Bend County, in addition to in better Houston. Investigators consider Ali additionally victimized different kids courting again to 2013 after he arrived within the US.

“We do know that there are other victims out there,” Nehls mentioned. “And it is our plea today to those victims to please reach out to us so we can conduct further investigation.”

Ali met his alleged victims by means of their mother and father who invited him into their houses and paid him to show their kids the Quran, Det. Michael Alexander mentioned.

All of Ali’s purported victims had been juveniles on the time of the alleged abuse, based on Alexander, who declined to specify whether or not they had been boys or women.

Shariq Abdul Ghani — who runs the Minaret Basis, a gaggle designed to extend the “civic engagement” of Muslims – mentioned Ali was not employed by any mosque in Fort Bend County however traveled to varied locations of worship and faculties within the space.

“He would visit different homes and teach Quran,” Ghani informed reporters. “Essentially, we’d call him a freelancer. He was looked at as a religious leader possibly by his victims. But as far as the Muslim community, he was unknown to us.”

However Ali’s “fluent understanding” of the Quran and his grasp of the Arabic language made him a super trainer, Ghani mentioned.

Ghani later informed the Houston Chronicle that Muslim leaders in Houston didn’t know Ali. The president of the Islamic Society of Larger Houston mentioned Ali was not a volunteer or an worker at any of its amenities, the newspaper reported.

Ali remained jailed on $125,000 bond however had an immigration detainer positioned on him for dwelling within the US illegally, Nehls mentioned.

“He’s not going to be released from custody,” the sheriff mentioned.