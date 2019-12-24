News

Muslim student denied entry for wearing scarf ‘differently’ during Prez Kovind’s visit to Pondicherry University convocation

December 24, 2019
Gold medallist Rabeeha Abdurehim mentioned that the police requested her to step out of the convocation corridor as he wished to have a phrase together with her whereas President Ram Nath Kovind was current on the venue.

Rabeeha Abdurehim, a scholar of Pondicherry College, was on Monday, December 23 was not allowed to attend the convocation ceremony of the varsity, whereas President Ram Nath Kovind was current on the venue, in all probability as a result of she “wore a scarf in a different way”.

“I do not know why I was sent out. But I learned when the students inside asked police they said maybe it is because she is wearing a scarf in a different way. That could also be the reason why they sent me out but nobody told me blatantly on my face… They only said they wanted to have a word with me. After the President left, I was allowed to go inside,” added the scholar who hails from Kerala.

Scholar rejects gold medal as protest towards CAA

Later, Rabeeha, who secured the primary rank in MA Mass Communication, rejected the gold medal as a mark of protest towards the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC) and the Citizenship (Modification) Act, 2019.

After they requested to come back on stage to obtain the gold medal, I rejected it. I didn’t need the gold medal as a result of what is occurring in India is worse. – Raheeba  Abdurehim, scholar of Pondicherry College,

That is in solidarity with college students and all of the people who find themselves combating towards NRC, CAA and police brutality in a really peaceable approach,” Rabeeha said. “Educated youth is not going to put up with injustice anyplace. They’ll proceed protesting towards NRC and CAA,” she mentioned.

