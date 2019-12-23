December 23, 2019 | 12:04pm

A Muslim employee was fired by a North Carolina firm for requesting off for a significant non secular vacation, a brand new lawsuit claims.

Hussein Altaweel, an Iraqi native who got here to the US as a refugee in 2013, claims Raleigh-based telecommunications contractor Longent LLC unjustly terminated him after he requested paid break day for Eid al-Adha in August 2018, in keeping with a federal lawsuit obtained by the Information & Observer.

“We have our own holidays in this country,” the corporate’s CEO informed Altaweel, in keeping with the grievance filed Thursday. “Aren’t those holidays enough for you?”

Altaweel, who turned a naturalized citizen earlier this yr, was employed by the corporate as a venture supervisor in 2015. He beforehand volunteered as a translator for the US Marine Corps throughout the Iraqi Conflict earlier than becoming a member of the agency, the grievance states.

Altaweel had labored for Longent for practically 4 years earlier than in search of days off round Eid al-Adha, the dates of which differ every year relying on the phases of the moon, in keeping with the grievance.

Altaweel requested the paid break day not less than two weeks earlier than the vacation, however Longent reps issued him an “employee improvement action form” in November 2018 for not making the request forward of time, his lawyer claims.

The request was finally denied, regardless of different staff being granted well timed approval for paid comp time to have fun Christian and Jewish holidays, in keeping with the lawsuit.

Altaweel was then fired by the corporate some six months later after requesting break day as his daughter was hospitalized throughout the first week of Ramadan in early Might. Longent cited the “employee improvement action form” filed a yr earlier in his termination, the lawsuit claims.

“As a volunteer interpreter for the Marines during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Mr. Altaweel risked his life for this country,” lawyer Joseph Budd informed the newspaper in an announcement. “He did that and subsequently became a citizen because he believes in our country’s promise that he will be able to pursue a career based solely on his abilities and free from the influence of prejudice. Unfortunately, his former employer did not live up to our ideals, promise or law.”

Altaweel was additionally subjected to crude jokes about his dietary restrictions, together with invites by the corporate’s CEO to attempt the pork he introduced for lunch, the lawsuit claims.

The previous venture supervisor was additionally handed over for promotion in favor of a “less-qualified” non-Muslim who Altaweel educated himself, in keeping with the lawsuit, which alleges discrimination based mostly on faith and nationwide origin, retaliation and a hostile work surroundings.

A message in search of remark wasn’t instantly returned from Longent reps early Monday.