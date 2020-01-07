Muslims Should Unite: Malaysian PM After Iranian Commander’s Killing

“We are no longer safe now,” Mahathir Mohamad stated.

Kuala Lumpur:

Muslim nations ought to unite to guard themselves towards exterior threats, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad stated on Tuesday after describing the US killing of Iranian navy commander Qassem Soleimani as immoral.

The world’s oldest premier, who has in latest months stoked diplomatic tensions by talking out on points in regards to the Muslim world, additionally stated the US drone assault on Soleimani was towards worldwide legal guidelines.

Soleimani’s killing in Baghdad final Friday has sparked fears of a broader battle within the Center East. Mahathir, 94, stated it might additionally result in an escalation in “what is called terrorism”.

“The time is right for Muslim countries to come together,” Mahathir advised reporters.

“We are no longer safe now. If anybody insults or says something that somebody doesn’t like, it is all right for that person from another country to send a drone and perhaps have a shot at me.”

About 50 individuals together with burqa-wearing girls gathered outdoors the Iranian embassy within the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, to shout “Down, Down USA”.

Mahathir has tried to take care of good relations with Iran regardless of U.S. sanctions on the Center Jap nation. An estimated 10,000 Iranians reside in Malaysia.

Final month, Mahathir hosted Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at a convention of Muslim leaders in Malaysia the place they mentioned boosting enterprise, buying and selling in one another’s currencies and maintaining with non-Muslim nations.

Mahathir’s latest feedback on the remedy of Muslims in India and his criticism of the Saudi Arabia-based Organisation of Islamic Cooperation have soured Malaysia’s relations with each New Delhi and Riyadh.

“I speak the truth,” Mahathir stated. “You do something that is not right, I think I have the right to speak out.”

