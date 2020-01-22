“Muslims Store Arms In Mosques”: Karnataka MLA’s Remarks Disowned By BJP

BJP MLA MP Renukacharya claims “Muslims store arms in mosques”. BJP has distanced itself (File)

Bengaluru:

Stoking a recent controversy, Karnataka’s ruling BJP legislator MP Renukacharya on Tuesday accused Muslims of storing deadly weapons, together with swords, knives and soda bottles, in mosques throughout the state.

“Instead of offering prayers (namaz), Muslims are storing weapons in mosques and their priests (khazis) are giving fatwas instead of sermons,” Mr Renukacharya claimed at a pro-CAA rally in his house city Honnalli in Davenagere district, round 300 km from Bengaluru.

A former minister within the earlier BJP authorities (2008-13), Mr Renukacharya is presently the political secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa since August 2019.

He additionally mentioned that for the reason that Muslims had not responded to his name to assist the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) as evident from their absence on the rally, he would divert funds earmarked to their welfare to Hindus in his Meeting constituency.

“If they (minorities) consider our party (BJP) to be enemy despite treating them as equals, I too will ignore them and not entertain them if they continue to oppose our policies and programmes,” he mentioned in Kannada.

The Bharatiya Janata Social gathering or BJP has distanced itself from Mr Renukacharya’s assertion.

Karnataka BJP spokesperson S Prakash mentioned, “The party distances itself from such statements. He (Renukacharya) has made these statements in his personal capacity and the BJP has nothing to do with anything he said.”

Nevertheless, one other social gathering spokesperson G. Madhusudhana was quoted by information company IANS as saying, “We will review what he (Renukacharya) said, the context in which he said it, and act against offenders if weapons are found in mosques.”

Expressing disappointment over the non-participation of the minorities within the rally, the MLA mentioned he was disheartened by the unconventional change in them (Muslims) in opposition to him and his social gathering, despite the fact that he by no means differentiated or discriminated in opposition to anybody.

“As an MLA for all, I have been hosting Muslims, embracing them and offering them tea and snacks when we meet. If they don’t want me, then I too will keep away and won’t ask for their votes,” Mr Renukacharya mentioned within the regional language.

The opposition events have demanded a probe and motion in opposition to Mr Renukacharya for his remarks.

