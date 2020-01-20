Mustafa Ali Would Be ‘Scared’ If His Children Became Pro Wrestlers

Mustafa Ali was in a position to make it by means of the indies and create a reputation for himself. He arrived in WWE and is seeking to make 2020 an awesome yr. Ali was lucky that professional wrestling labored out for him, however he may not be 100% thrilled if his kids adopted in his footsteps.

The SmackDown Celebrity posted a reasonably humorous video of his children. One in every of them was in a position to make a leap to the mattress whereas the opposite fell flat on his face. It looks as if Ali’s daughter takes after her father in a whole lot of methods.

Afterward, a fan requested Mustafa Ali if he could be blissful if his children grew to become wrestlers. He could be scared as a result of Ali is aware of all the negatives and positives that comes together with his line of labor.

Truthfully, I’d be scared. I do know all concerning the good and unhealthy that comes with performing on this trade. However on the finish of the day, a father or mother isn’t one to cease a dream. A father or mother pushes children in the direction of their goals.

Mustafa Ali could be a bit nervous if his kids grew to become wrestlers like him. He would nonetheless be supportive. If his kids do need to attempt their hand at professional wrestling then he most likely has a few individuals he may name to ensure they discovered from the most effective.