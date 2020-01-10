Mustn’t Hesitate Taking Nitish Kumar’s Support To Fight BJP: Jitan Manjhi

Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is a constituent of the five-party grand alliance (File)

Patna:

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday expressed settlement with veteran leaders of the RJD and the Congress who’ve been in favour of bringing Nitish Kumar again to the grand alliance forward of the meeting polls later this 12 months.

Mr Manjhi, whose Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) is a constituent of the five-party grand alliance, nevertheless, stated he doubted that the chief minister and JD(U) president will dump the BJP.

“In principle, I am of the opinion that we have to fight the BJP and to this end we must not hesitate from taking the support of anybody, be it Nitish Kumar or Pappu Yadav,” Mr Manjhi instructed reporters.

Pappu Yadav is a controversial, however influential chief from north Bihar, who has floated his outfit Jan Adhikar Celebration.

The HAM president was replying to queries about RJD nationwide vice-president and former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh having repeatedly pitched for the return of Kumar, who had dumped the grand alliance in July, 2017.

The RJD veteran’s stand has additionally obtained help from old-timers within the Congress like legislative social gathering chief Sadanand Singh.

Mr Manjhi, nevertheless, sought to make mild of the strident opposition to a tie-up with Mr Kumar by RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav, the inheritor obvious of jailed founding president Lalu Yadav.

“In a village body it is the view of the panch (five elders chosen as arbiters) that is supreme. A decision regarding the grand alliance will, similarly, be taken at an appropriate time by senior leaders of all parties. What Tejashwi is saying in a fit of hot-bloodedness does not need to be given much importance,” Mr Manjhi stated.

When requested concerning the RJD having declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the meeting polls, Mr Manjhi, who had a couple of months in the past threw his hat within the ring questioning the younger RJD chief’s capability to guide the coalition, modified tack.

“Tejashwi Yadav undoubtedly has potential. But this is all premature talk. The grand alliance will decide its chief minister after the five-party coalition wins the assembly elections,” Mr Manjhi stated.

He additionally added that “for strategic reasons I am not averse to our coalition joining hands with Nitish Kumar. But I know him well and I do not think he will muster the courage to leave the BJP before the elections, though recent debacles of the saffron party in state polls might have sown seeds of doubt in his mind”.

Previously with JD(U), Mr Manjhi was made the chief minister in Might 2014 by Mr Kumar, who had stepped down taking ethical duty for his social gathering’s drubbing within the Lok Sabha polls when it fought individually from the BJP.

Mr Manjhi stop the social gathering in protest when the JD(U) pressured him to resign as chief minister to make method for Mr Kumar’s return. Whereas Mr Kumar cast an alliance with the RJD and the Congress and went on to win the 2015 meeting polls handsomely, Mr Manjhi – who had by then floated HAM – sided with the NDA and fared badly.

In 2018, Mr Manjhi – stifled by Mr Kumar’s return to the NDA – crossed over to the grand alliance. The five-party alliance contains, moreover RJD, Congress and HAM, former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP and Bollywood set designer turned politician Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insaan Celebration (VIP).