Muthoot Finance Company Managing Director Injured In Attack In Kerala

Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram:

The Managing Director of Muthoot Finance firm was injured after miscreants allegedly pelted his automobile with stones right here on Tuesday morning following which one individual was reportedly taken into custody.

George Alexander Muthoot, who suffered head harm has been admitted to a non-public hospital, police mentioned.

A bit of workers have been agitating towards the Muthoot administration over dismissal of 160 employees from the corporate’s 43 branches throughout the state in December.

The protest is being held below the aegis of the Centre of Indian Commerce Unions (CITU).

Whereas the Muthoot administration alleged that “CITU goons” have been behind the assault that occurred at round 9 am in entrance of IG workplace right here, the union leaders have maintained that they haven’t any function within the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan mentioned he doesn’t suppose any of the Muthoot workers have been behind the assault.

“The employees were protesting peacefully. Violence is not part of their protest. Even now, in today’s incident, I don’t think any of the Muthoot employees attacked the MD. However, it was the management of the company which had always provoked them by not implementing the decisions taken at conciliatory meetings,” the Minister mentioned.

If the administration was ready to vary its stance, all the problems could be resolved, he mentioned.

CITU chief Ananthavattom Anandan instructed reporters that they don’t consider in such kind of violent mode of agitation.

An official of the Confederation of Indian Industries Kerala chapter condemned the incident, saying “it is a matter of great concern”.

Well-known businessman and founder chairman and CEO of V-Guard Industries, Kochouseph Chittilappilly condemned the assault and mentioned it was unlucky that such incidents nonetheless proceed within the state.

“Earlier also such incidents have taken palace. It’s highly condemnable. The union leaders will now claim that the incident took place without their knowledge. But without the backing of union, such incidents will never happen”, he mentioned.

Kerala-headquartered Muthoot Finance is the most important gold financing firm in India.

