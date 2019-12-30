My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding twin brothers died in ‘suicide pact’ depression battles, family reveals

Twins brothers who appeared in My Huge Fats Gypsy Marriage ceremony died in a suspected ‘suicide pact’ after a most cancers diagnoses and battle with melancholy, their household has revealed.

Billy and Joe Smith, each 32, had been named by family and friends because the victims of a double demise being investigated by police.

Police in Kent closed a lane within the Sevenoaks space after the our bodies had been found in a tree simply earlier than noon on Saturday morning.

Simply days earlier than their suspected suicide, the pair had been filmed dancing and singing collectively.

The household is believed to have beforehand expressed concern for the pair, who had been discovered simply days after Christmas and their birthday on December 16.

Their cousin, Phoebe Charleen Smith, stated that Joe had been identified with most cancers, and this had deeply affected his brother, Billy.

She instructed The Telegraph: ‘Joey had most cancers, and Billy instructed him ‘I would by no means be capable to dwell with out you.’

‘Joey instructed the household he acquired the all-clear after chemo two months in the past, however we do not know if that is true now.

‘They went lacking, and Joey’s cellphone was turned off, so we knew one thing went improper.

‘Then we discovered a word saying they needed it like this, and we might discover them within the woods the place they performed collectively as youngsters years in the past. My Uncle ran up there and located them.’

A supply instructed the newspaper that the household had been involved that the duo had been battling melancholy.

Family and friends members who knew the 2 brothers took to social media to pay tribute to the boys, who had been ‘liked everywhere in the world.’

Billy’s companion Kristina Davey, from Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, described him as ‘excellent, pure and wonderful’ in a heartbreaking tribute.

She stated: ‘Hardest day of my life. RIP my excellent Invoice, you had been so pure so beautiful.

‘You made me the happiest lady – did every part for me, confirmed me love I by no means had. You at all times see stuff like this however you simply by no means assume it’s going to occur to you.

Co-star Paddy (pictured above) took to Fb and requested his followers to wish for his or her households

Throughout their stint on the present the 2 brothers (above) talked about their way of life

‘I can not consider I’ve to sort this collectively struggling to talk by no means thoughts put a sentence collectively. I am gonna make you so so proud my Invoice, my life, my angel.’

Paddy Doherty, who co-starred within the fashionable Channel four present with the twins, took to Fb and requested his followers to wish for his or her households, and in a video described the duo as ‘angels’.

He stated: ‘They had been two good wanting boys…God bless their souls… it’s a horrible tragedy. Pray for the boy’s household, for his mom and father.

‘I am very sorry for his or her troubles from the underside of my coronary heart. Could god take care of them, could god have mercy on them, they’re two angels, innocent, they had been unbelievable…they’re within the kingdom of heaven strolling on gold.’

Billy Welch, a spokesman for Britain’s Romani group, instructed The Telegraph, the group usually ‘suffers in silence.’

Mr Welch stated: ‘This tragedy must be a wake-up name about excessive suicide charges among the many travelling group.

‘Life could be very troublesome for Romany individuals and travellers, they usually usually undergo in silence.’

Throughout their time on the present the twins had been filmed on their solution to Tenerife and had mentioned getting married

Billy’s neighbour, who lives in Weald, instructed the Solar the dual had moved in about 18 months in the past.

He added: ‘I’m simply completely surprised. He was such a stunning man. We acquired on nicely.

‘There have been no indicators that something like this could occur. Though he did appear extra reserved the final month or so. I simply put it all the way down to the winter climate.’

‘However that they had that particular bond that twins have. They had been ever so shut. They lived for one another.’

A tribute web page has since been arrange for the boys and has already obtained practically 2,000 likes.

One consumer posted: ‘RIP invoice and Joe my God provide the greatest mattress in heaven nonetheless do not appear true one-of-a-kind relaxation in peace boys.’

One other stated: ‘I want is was a dream x they are going to be sadly missed by all that knew them x i hope the household discover solutions to there questions.’

One one added: ‘Two younger boys got here in to the world collectively and left the world to heaven collectively sleep tight angels.’

Member of the family Phoebe Charleen Smith instructed Mirror On-line: ‘My cousins had been liked everywhere in the world, as you may see.’

The brothers had starred within the third sequence of hit Channel four present My Huge Fats Gypsy Marriage ceremony. They had been 24-years-old on the time and had been working as gardeners.

Throughout one episode they had been vocal about their traveller way of life and mentioned their plans to get married.

One native resident stated the world was nicely out of view of passing automobiles or canine walkers.

‘It is horrific — and simply after Christmas. I really feel desperately sorry for his or her family members.

‘I heard the police automobiles head down there earlier after which the cordons had been in place.

The typical home worth within the leafy space is available in at round £640,000.

In a press release Kent Police stated: ‘Kent Police was known as at 11.34am on Saturday 28 December 2019 after the our bodies of two males had been found in Dibden Lane, Sevenoaks.

‘Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are ongoing however they aren’t presently being handled as suspicious.

‘The following of kin of each males are conscious and are being stored up to date.’

It’s believed an inquest will likely be carried out within the New Yr.

You probably have been affected by any of the problems raised on this article then you may name the Samaritans on 116 123, alternatively you may go to the web site at by clicking right here.