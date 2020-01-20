My Chemical Romance Confirm UK Show, Tease New Music

My Chemical Romance usually are not simply again on the street, they’re releasing new music too. Or no less than that's the implication of a brand new teaser video the band shared Sunday evening.

MCR introduced a dwell comeback final Halloween. To date the reunion has yielded one reportedly transcendent LA gig and the announcement of additional gigs in Australia and New Zealand.

The brand new video reveals a bit extra. It encompasses a grim reaper urgently racing throughout nature. It confirms My Chemical Romance's first UK present in 9 years, 6 / 20 (or ought to we are saying 20 / 6 for our British readers) at Stadium MK within the Bletchley space of ​​Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire. And it's set to 2 minutes of recent music – strictly a dramatic instrumental buildup, not an precise tune, however nonetheless, new MCR music all the identical. It's a powerful implication that the band is getting back from its six-year hiatus with the follow-up to 2010 's Hazard Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys .

The clip is titled “An Offering …” Watch it beneath, and revisit our checklist of My Chemical Romance's greatest songs.