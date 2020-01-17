My Chemical Romance revive blog with new post from Gerard Way

My Chemical Romance have revived the weblog web page of their web site with a brand new submit from frontman Gerard Means.

Learn extra: My Chemical Romance reside in Los Angeles: A triumphant, cathartic return

Earlier than splitting up again in 2013 – after which reforming late final yr – the members of My Chemical Romance would talk with followers in long-form trend by way of their on-line weblog.

At present (January 17), Gerard Means returned to the band’s weblog to share a message about their upcoming tour of Japan.

“Gearing up to head to Japan – it has always been a magical place for me,” the frontman wrote. “Every time I am there, I learn something about the culture, and something about myself. I come back home feeling fresh, with a new perspective. The crowds are as spectacular as the beauty of the country.”

That is the primary time Means has mentioned the band’s reunion for the reason that preliminary announce on Instagram on Halloween (October 31) final yr.

After kicking off their a lot anticipated reunion tour final month (December 20) at Shrine Expo Corridor in Los Angeles, My Chemical Romance have 5 extra dates locked in.

The band will play The Outer Fields at Western Springs Stadium in Auckland on March 25, together with particular visitors Jimmy Eat World, Midnight Youth, and Miss June.

It will observe on from a headline look at Obtain Competition Australia, which can be held in Sydney and Melbourne on March 20/21. They prime the invoice alongside Deftones and Jimmy Eat World for what’s set to be their solely Australian dates in 2020.

They then head over to play a present in Osaka, Japan on March 28 earlier than headlining Obtain Japan on Sunday March 29 together with The Offspring, Evanescence and lots of extra.

In the meantime, My Chemical Romance have continued to tease a UK comeback present by posting a video which seemingly confirms that they’ll be heading throughout the pond in June.

The US emo icons teased a UK date final week once they shared of a hooded determine sporting a cranium masks that was captioned with a Union Jack emoji.