My Chemical Romance tease upcoming reunion dates with sinister image

My Chemical Romance have taken to social media to publish yet one more cryptic picture, as they proceed to tease followers with additional comeback exhibits. Test it out beneath.

The Gerard Means-fronted group made their long-awaited return final month, showing at Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium for his or her first gig in six years. Tickets offered out inside minutes of happening sale, and the live performance made a record-breaking $1.5million.

After seemingly dropping hints of a UK present for 2020 final week, MCR are sending their followers right into a frenzy as soon as once more this night (January 14).

Posting on their official social channels, the band shared a black-and-white picture of what seems to be a hospital room. Centered on a medical stretcher, the sinister snap – captioned with the vampire emoji – harks again to the aesthetic of 2007’s Black Parade Tour.

🧛‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8HBwEhVDiF — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) January 14, 2020

As Rock Sound notes, these exhibits started with Gerard Means being wheeled out on a stretcher as he sang ‘The Black Parade’ lower ‘The End’. A coronary heart charge monitor sound impact was heard over the PA forward of the dramatic entrance.

Try the video beneath.

Commenting on the obvious stylistic hyperlink, one fan replied to the brand new tweet: “We not gonna talk about how much it looks like the room from Black Parade? Kinda even looks like the same machine on the side…”

One other stated: “Seems like they’re reviving the vampire idea from when they first started.”

In a video posted final week, the Union Jack is briefly seen alongside a choice of symbols from the Theban alphabet – which followers deciphered to learn out the phrase ‘June’.

In the meantime, a My Chemical Romance fan has compiled footage of the band’s current stay reunion to create their very own live performance movie.