My Chemical Romance UK reunion tour dates – how to get tickets

My Chemical Romance is returning to carry out within the UK for the primary time in 9 years. The 2000s band break up in early 2013 however begun working collectively once more in 2017.

Following a profitable gig in LA final December (their first efficiency since 2012, which offered out inside minutes), the “Welcome to the Black Parade” singers started asserting tour venues.

On Monday 20th January, a video entitled ‘The Offering’ was posted on their official Twitter feed, in addition to on the information web page of their web site. Inside 24 hours the video had been seen a couple of million instances.

The video options hooded figures with skeletal faces gathering at a forest clearing round an providing website. A white satanic star is drawn on the bottom which one of many figures plunges a dagger into. The UK tour venue info then seems on-screen.

When is the My Chemical Romance UK present?

The UK efficiency shall be on Saturday, June 20th from 5.30pm at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. This was confirmed by the Twitter video and the official tour dates listing on the My Chemical Romance web site.

When do My Chemical Romance tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the efficiency will go on sale from Friday 24th January at 9.30am within the morning – purchase them right here.

How do I get My Chemical Romance tickets?

You should buy tickets by official distributors like Ticketmaster.

The place is My Chemical Romance touring?

Up to now, along with the UK, the New Jersey band has introduced two tour performances in Australia, one in New Zealand and two in Japan.

That is the complete My Chemical Romance tour schedule as introduced up to now: