My Chemical Romance UK reunion tour dates – how to get tickets

My Chemical Romance are returning to carry out within the UK for the primary time in 9 years. The 2000s band cut up in early 2013 however begun working collectively once more in 2017.

Following a profitable gig in LA final December (their first efficiency since 2012, which offered out inside minutes), the “Welcome to the Black Parade” singers started asserting tour venues.

On Monday 20th January, a video entitled ‘The Offering’ was posted on their official Twitter feed, in addition to on the information web page of their web site. Inside 24 hours the video had been considered multiple million instances.

The video options hooded figures with skeletal faces gathering at a forest clearing round an providing website. A white satanic star is drawn on the bottom which one of many figures plunges a dagger into. The UK tour venue data then seems on-screen.

When is the My Chemical Romance UK present?

The UK efficiency will probably be on Saturday June 20th from 17:30 at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes. This data, which appeared on the finish of the Twitter video, is backed up on the official tour dates record on the My Chemical Romance web site.

Getty

When do My Chemical Romance tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the efficiency will go on sale from Friday 24th January at 9:30 within the morning and you may get them right here.

How do I get My Chemical Romance tickets?

You should buy tickets via official distributors like Ticketmaster.

Getty

The place is My Chemical Romance touring?

To date, along with the UK, the New Jersey band have introduced two tour performances in Australia, one in New Zealand and two in Japan.

That is the total My Chemical Romance tour schedule as introduced to this point: