Dwelling Personally Perez My Headache Downside! Plus, Household Trampolining And TEARS!!! | Perez Hilton

A life replace! Perez’s migraine drama! What’s happening with our household! AND we take the children to a trampoline park!

Mia bought very emotional as a result of her brother copied certainly one of her strikes! And much more emotional when it was time to go away! WHY IS THERE ALWAYS DRAMA??? LOLs!!!!! Watch!

Take pleasure in! SHARE!!!

And CLICK HERE to take a look at extra of Perez’s household movies!

Associated Posts

CLICK CLICK CLICK Subsequent Article

Jan 9, 2020 10:38am PST

Share This

  • Classes

    • J.R. Hilton
    • Latinolicious
    • Mayte Hilton
    • Mia Hilton
    • Momma Perez
    • Parenting
    • Perezcious Parenting
    • Perezitos
    • PerezTV
    • Personally Perez
    • YouTube
    • Zportz