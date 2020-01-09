A life replace! Perez’s migraine drama! What’s happening with our household! AND we take the children to a trampoline park!

Mia bought very emotional as a result of her brother copied certainly one of her strikes! And much more emotional when it was time to go away! WHY IS THERE ALWAYS DRAMA??? LOLs!!!!! Watch!

Take pleasure in! SHARE!!!

And CLICK HERE to take a look at extra of Perez’s household movies!