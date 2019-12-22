My lightbulb moment: Bear maker Charlie Morris

By Florence Scordoulis For The Every day Mail

Charlie Morris, 48, co-founded Charlie Bears — a spread of inexpensive collectible bears — in 2006 together with her husband Will, 44. They stay in Cornwall.

As a younger lady in Leeds, my two nice passions had been ballet and bears. Dad used to journey to Germany for work, so he’d all the time carry again a bear for me and my sister. The primary he gave me, aged 4, was a panda. I used to be enchanted by this little ball of fluff.

I went on to review ballet in London, however needed to give it up at 21, because of struggles with anorexia.

Charlie Morris, 48, (pictured) from Cornwall, co-founded Charlie Bears after noticing the demand for inexpensive collectibles

I moved residence and began temping. However I’m an enormous believer in destiny, as a result of this gave me the boldness to arrange my first enterprise, a teddy bear boutique, in 1998 once I was 27, earlier than opening two extra shops.

At this level, I used to be promoting different manufacturers’ designs. I seen that individuals would stroll in and go straight to the high-end, limited-edition bears, handmade utilizing costly wools, mohair and alpaca. However they couldn’t afford them, so would depart empty-handed.

As a life-long bear collector, this upset me. I realised there was a niche available in the market for collectible bears, that are restricted in manufacturing and handmade with cheaper, but nonetheless stunning, materials.

However the timing wasn’t proper: my mum received breast most cancers. I additionally met my husband Will right now when he got here into the store to purchase a present for his mum.

Three years later, in February 2006, we launched our first Charlie Bears assortment, promoting on-line and in chosen shops nationwide. Just a few months later we received on QVC [the TV shopping channel] and the orders began flooding in.

Then, in 2013, once I was 42, I used to be recognized with stage three ovarian most cancers. It had unfold to my abdomen, cervix and bowel, so I needed to have chemo and a hysterectomy. It was terrifying. However I saved engaged on a group of bears that might final my husband 5 years in case the worst occurred. But, miraculously, I survived.

At this time, we’ve a turnover of £eight.7 million, and final 12 months offered 280,000 bears. All of them have barely completely different facial expressions so that they’re actual characters.

It’s superb, the ability of the bear. I do know lots of people discover solace in them; they had been an enormous consolation to me throughout my sickness.

And there’s one thing that also makes my coronary heart flick each time I see one, even now, 44 years after I used to be given my first.