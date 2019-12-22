News

My lightbulb moment: Bear maker Charlie Morris

December 23, 2019
3 Min Read

My lightbulb second: Bear maker Charlie Morris, reveals the inspiration behind her collectible stuffed toys firm

  • Charlie Morris, 48, from Cornwall, co-founded Charlie Bears in 2006
  • She seen the hole available in the market whereas operating her first teddy bear enterprise 
  • They now have a turnover of £eight.7 million, and final 12 months offered 280,000 bears 

By Florence Scordoulis For The Every day Mail

Printed: | Up to date:

Charlie Morris, 48, co-founded Charlie Bears — a spread of inexpensive collectible bears — in 2006 together with her husband Will, 44. They stay in Cornwall.

As a younger lady in Leeds, my two nice passions had been ballet and bears. Dad used to journey to Germany for work, so he’d all the time carry again a bear for me and my sister. The primary he gave me, aged 4, was a panda. I used to be enchanted by this little ball of fluff.

I went on to review ballet in London, however needed to give it up at 21, because of struggles with anorexia.

Charlie Morris, 48, (pictured) from Cornwall, co-founded Charlie Bears after noticing the demand for inexpensive collectibles

I moved residence and began temping. However I’m an enormous believer in destiny, as a result of this gave me the boldness to arrange my first enterprise, a teddy bear boutique, in 1998 once I was 27, earlier than opening two extra shops.

At this level, I used to be promoting different manufacturers’ designs. I seen that individuals would stroll in and go straight to the high-end, limited-edition bears, handmade utilizing costly wools, mohair and alpaca. However they couldn’t afford them, so would depart empty-handed.

As a life-long bear collector, this upset me. I realised there was a niche available in the market for collectible bears, that are restricted in manufacturing and handmade with cheaper, but nonetheless stunning, materials.

However the timing wasn’t proper: my mum received breast most cancers. I additionally met my husband Will right now when he got here into the store to purchase a present for his mum.

Koko, £48, charliebearsdirect.com

Three years later, in February 2006, we launched our first Charlie Bears assortment, promoting on-line and in chosen shops nationwide. Just a few months later we received on QVC [the TV shopping channel] and the orders began flooding in.

Then, in 2013, once I was 42, I used to be recognized with stage three ovarian most cancers. It had unfold to my abdomen, cervix and bowel, so I needed to have chemo and a hysterectomy. It was terrifying. However I saved engaged on a group of bears that might final my husband 5 years in case the worst occurred. But, miraculously, I survived.

At this time, we’ve a turnover of £eight.7 million, and final 12 months offered 280,000 bears. All of them have barely completely different facial expressions so that they’re actual characters.

It’s superb, the ability of the bear. I do know lots of people discover solace in them; they had been an enormous consolation to me throughout my sickness.

And there’s one thing that also makes my coronary heart flick each time I see one, even now, 44 years after I used to be given my first. 

Commercial

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment