My Mission To Make BSNL One Of Top Companies: Minister

Chennai:

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday stated state-owned BSNL is a strategic asset of the nation and it was his mission to make it one of many high corporations of India.

“….It ((BSNL) is a strategic asset of the country. Standing in Tamil Nadu, I need to recall when Chennai was suffering from huge floods… ultimately who came to the rescue…. BSNL. When there was a great earthquake in Nepal and when Indians were stranded there, who gave free service? BSNL,” he stated.

The Union Minister for Communication was talking after inaugurating the cable laying work for submarine optical fibre hyperlink from Chennai to Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The full value of the challenge is Rs 1,224 crore and it’s being executed by BSNL.

Mr Prasad additionally stated that through the (current) cyclone in Odisha and floods in Kashmir, it was BSNL which got here to the rescue and when there’s a strategic want for the defence (sector), it’s BSNL.

“BSNL is not a mobile company or telephone company simply set up. It is a part of a strategic asset of India,” he added.

Mr Prasad additionally stated it was his mission to make BSNL one of many high corporations in Chennai.

“When in 2014, I was minister of communication, my priority was to bring BSNL to operating profit. I brought it. It is my mission to make BSNL one of the top companies of India. All of you have to work with me. I am very clear about it.”

Stating that he had given a ”very sturdy” VRS bundle, Mr Prasad stated about 78,000 BSNL staff and 15,000 of MTNL had taken it.

“It is because it is the best ever package given to PSU employees,” the minister stated.

Mr Prasad stated he anticipated BSNL to execute this challenge by Might-June or make it earlier than that to point out to the world what it was able to and that “it has finally risen from slumber.”

The Minister additionally stated that laying of optical fibre cable between the mainland (Chennai) and Andaman & Nicobar islands was a milestone within the historical past of India.

The challenge will play a big position in attaining the target of ”Digital India” and ”BharatNet” and for rolling out numerous e-governance tasks of the Central authorities within the islands.

The Minister additionally stated the Digital Fee had permitted submarine fibre cable connectivity between Kochi and Lakshadweep Island.