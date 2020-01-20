“My mission was to win”: Coco Gauff tops Venus Williams at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Everybody had the identical query when the Australian Open draw was revealed: What had been the chances that Coco Gauff and Venus Williams would face one another once more within the first spherical at a Grand Slam match?

“I was a bit shocked,” Gauff stated, “I’m sure everyone was a bit shocked.”

Gauff, 15, performed Williams, 39, to start her first look in the principle draw at Melbourne Park, similar to they matched as much as begin issues off at Wimbledon about six months in the past. And, similar to on the All England Membership, the youngest girl within the area acquired the higher of the oldest girl within the area, with Gauff beating Williams 7-6 (5), 6-Three on Monday.

“I definitely was more confident this time. I think I was used to playing on big courts, so the crowd — I guess the size of the crowd didn’t startle me as much as last time,” Gauff stated. “Definitely a bit more positive coming into this match.”

It was essentially the most anticipated contest of Day 1 on the first main tennis match of the last decade, and it didn’t disappoint. The primary set, particularly, was intriguing, with Gauff repeatedly pulling forward, solely to have Williams — who already had gained 4 of her seven Grand Slam singles trophies by the point her foe was born — rebuff her.

It wasn’t till her fourth set level that Gauff lastly pulled it out. She shortly grabbed a Three-Zero lead within the second and by no means let that edge go.

Gauff already has demonstrated all kinds of terrific qualities on a tennis courtroom, from her massive, gutsy serves to a capability to trace down opponents’ pictures. Now you possibly can add stick-to-it-iveness to the listing.

The match was held in Margaret Courtroom Area, one among three stadiums with a retractable roof, and that was factor. The air high quality was advantageous, however a heavy storm that arrived within the afternoon suspended 9 matches on outdoors courts in progress and postponed greater than 20 others totally, making a jam-packed schedule for Tuesday. The beginning will likely be a half-hour sooner than regular, and three courts have seven-match packages.

Among the many gamers who acquired an opportunity to play — and win — had been Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, 2019 semifinalist Stefanos Tsitsipas, defending girls’s champion Naomi Osaka, 23-time main champion Serena Williams, No. 1 Ash Barty and 2018 Australian Open winner Caroline Wozniacki, who’s retiring after this match.

Barty acquired off to a tough begin, dropping her opening set, earlier than asserting herself and coming again for a 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory over Lesia Tsurenko.

Serena, who’s 38, did what her older sister couldn’t: defeat a teen.

Aside from a quick second-set blip, Serena had little or no bother getting previous 18-year-old Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-Zero, 6-Three to start her newest bid for a 24th Grand Slam singles championship.

Serena took the final three video games of the match, then declared with fun: “I started out well today. Ended well.”

Her most up-to-date main trophy got here in Australia in 2017; that additionally had been her final title of any kind till this month, when she gained a hard-court tuneup in Auckland, New Zealand.

Gauff beamed Monday whereas discussing a dance routine she did with Serena that went viral on social media.

There have been laughs about her love of TikTok and her self-deprecating dialogue of a propensity for procrastination in the case of schoolwork.

She is, in spite of everything, nonetheless only a 15-year-old.

One with lofty targets, although.

“I mean, my mission is to be the greatest. That’s my goal, to win as many Grand Slams as possible. But for today, my mission was to win,” stated Gauff, whose good good friend and doubles companion, 18-year-old American qualifier Caty McNally, upset 2011 U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur of Australia 6-1, 6-Four at evening.

One other previous champion at Flushing Meadows, Sloane Stephens, bowed out, too, crushed by Zhang Shuai 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Earlier, Gauff and Venus Williams mixed for a lot extra unforced errors, 71, than winners, 42.

One key was that Williams ended up with 41 of these miscues, 11 greater than Gauff.

One other was that Williams, lengthy some of the feared servers on tour, was outdone in that class by her opponent on this present day. Not solely did Gauff face solely two break factors, saving one, however she usually got here up with the products on the most important moments, pounding an ace at 115 mph, say, or hitting a dangerous second serve at a excessive velocity to the right spot to attract a no-good return.

All of the whereas, Gauff was not shy about celebrating the largest of factors with a loud “Come on!” and a collection of fist pumps.

In any other case, she had her sport face on, betraying little emotion, together with when she walked out onto the courtroom with earbuds in place after getting a pre-match peck on the cheek from her father, Corey, who additionally serves as Gauff’s coach.

Gauff is ranked 67th, and Williams, a former No. 1, is 55th. Williams was enjoying in a Grand Slam match’s essential draw for the 85th time, a file for the skilled period, however this additionally was her first match of 2020, due to a hip damage that sidelined her at first of January.

That is Gauff’s third main, however she positive is precocious.

“She clearly wants it and works very hard and is extremely mature for her age,” Williams stated. “The sky’s the limit for her.”

Ranked 313th, Gauff turned the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon historical past, then made all of it the way in which to the fourth spherical, producing a ton of buzz, earlier than shedding to eventual champion Simona Halep. She backed that up with a run to the third spherical on the U.S. Open, then gained her first WTA singles title later within the yr.

The forehand that may have been the largest query mark along with her sport after her breakthrough, appeared improved, sure, however nonetheless was a weak spot Williams might check.

One other query coming into this season needed to be how Gauff would deal with being somebody everybody gears up for, somebody everybody is aware of about, and somebody who may have to take care of the stress to carry out and reside as much as the ever-growing and massive expectations.

To date, so good.

“I guess I came to the realization that I need to play my game, not worry about what people think of me,” Gauff stated.

“I still have a lot more to, I guess, become like one of those ‘big names,’” she continued, making air quotes along with her fingers. “I feel like I still have a lot to improve.”