My Nintendo offering alternative covers for Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

January 19, 2020
1 Min Read

Not content material with the box-art for the not too long ago launched Tokyo Mirage Periods #FE Encore? Or simply fancy a change? Then you can be completely happy to listen to that the My Nintendo Retailer presently has printable various Tokyo Mirage Periods #FE Encore covers up for grabs. If you happen to want to get them they’ll value you 50 Platinum Factors. Examine them out above.

