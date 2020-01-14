Whereas Prince Harry is busy going M.I.A., Prince William is hanging out along with her. In contrast to his youthful brother, William stays a full-fledged participant in royal affairs, which in the present day included bestowing Most Wonderful Order of the British Empire standing upon one Maya Arulpragasam.

MY. was named MBE final June – on the Queen’s birthday, no much less – alongside different British music legends like Elvis Costello, Anna Meredith, and former Undertones singer Feargal Sharkey in addition to athletes like soccer star Harry Kane. She formally obtained her honors in the present day at Buckingham Palace from Mr. Kate Middleton himself.

On the time her MBE was introduced, M.I.A., a longtime Julian Assange supporter who doesn’t look like the sort to relish royal ceremony, wrote about why the dignity meant a lot to her:

I'm honored to have this honor, because it means alot to my Mom. I wish to honor what my mum spent many hours of her life doing! She is without doubt one of the 2 ladies in England who hand stitched these medals for the final 30 years. After receiving asylum my mum and cousin took this job in 1986, as a result of it was the one non English talking guide labor she may discover. She spent her life in England hand stitching 1000 s of medals for the Queen. Irrespective of how I really feel or what I believe, my Mom was extraordinarily pleased with the job she had. It's a really distinctive scenario for me the place I get to honor her most classiest minimal wage job ever.

Take a look at a photograph from the ceremony beneath.