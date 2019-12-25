Myleene Klass leads the stars posting Christmas Day photos

It has been a yr to recollect for the previous Hear’Say singer after welcoming her third baby and first with accomplice Simon Motson in August.

And Myleene Klass is seeing out 2019 in type throughout an idyllic Maldives household vacation as she and Sam Faiers led the celebrities sharing Christmas Day pictures to Instagram on Wednesday.

The radio presenter, 41, took to social media to submit a candy photograph together with her child son Apollo, four-months, daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, eight, and accomplice Simon sitting on the seashore with festive equipment.

Christmas in type! Myleene Klass is seeing out 2019 in type throughout an idyllic Maldives household vacation as she led the celebrities sharing Christmas Day pictures to Instagram on Wednesday (pictured with child son Apollo, four-months, daughters Ava, 12, and Hero, eight, and accomplice Simon)

Within the enjoyable image, Myleene wore a silver sparkly crown whereas Ava, Hero and Simon wore Santa hats with Apollo sweetly sporting a shiny Reindeer headband.

The mother-of-three additionally shared a separate image of herself with Apollo as they posed subsequent to a wood Rudolph the Crimson-Nosed Reindeer statue on the seashore.

Clearly feeling reflective and mawkish, Myleene penned alongside the snap: ‘Merry Xmas to you and your family members. I nonetheless can’t consider I’ve Apollo in my arms and that is what my household now seems like this Christmas.

‘All of us agree, this little boy is probably the most superb reward we’ve been blessed with. I want you like at the moment. I hope wherever you’re, whoever you’re with, that you’ve got peace in your life. Merry Xmas from our little tribe X.’

Vacation within the solar: Sam Faiers has additionally been sharing footage of her luxurious getaway to the Maldives as she shared a photograph of herself with accomplice Paul Knightley on Christmas Day

Candy: The radio presenter, 41, took to social media to submit a candy photograph together with her child son Apollo, four-months, as they posed subsequent to a wood Rudolph the Crimson-Nosed Reindeer statue on the seashore

Reflective: Clearly feeling reflective and mawkish, Myleene penned alongside the snap: ‘Merry Xmas to you and your family members. I nonetheless can’t consider I’ve Apollo in my arms and that is what my household now seems like this Christmas.’

The classically-trained musician additionally shared a sequence of tales, with none apart from Santa himself making a cameo look.

Myleene recorded herself main her household down a phenomenal jungle path then down onto a sandy seashore the place Father Christmas was seen arriving on a jet ski to satisfy them, leaving daughter Hero overwhelmed with pleasure.

Sam Faiers additionally shared footage on Christmas Day from her Maldives getaway as she shared a enjoyable video of her accomplice Paul Knightley dressing up as Father Christmas.

Santa child: Sam Faiers additionally shared footage on Christmas Day from her Maldives getaway as she shared a enjoyable video of her accomplice Paul Knightley dressing up as Father Christmas

Pleasure: The previous TOWIE star, 28, went on to share candy clips of son Paul, 4, and Rosie, two, excitedly opening their Xmas presents

Cheers! Whereas she went on to submit a video of her household sunbathing on the seashore as she sipped a flute of bubbly, she captioned it: ‘Not your common Christmas Day.’

He is been! Stacey Solomon shared a candy image of empty milk bottles, spilled oats and half-eaten biscuits as she excitedly revealed that Santa had been

Lovable: The Unfastened Ladies star, 30, went on to share an lovely photograph of her child son Rex, seven months, who she shares with accomplice Joe Swash, in a Santa outfit

Breakfast time: Stacey went on to share an image of Rex sporting his first ever Christmas cracker hat in one other candy photograph

Household: Dan Osborne shared a candy video of his spouse Jacqueline Jossa opening presents with their daughters Ella, 4, and Mia, 17-months

Presents: Tamara Ecclestone shared a candy photograph of her daughter Sophia, 5, surrounded with presents which she captioned: ‘He is been’

The previous TOWIE star, 28, went on to share candy clips of son Paul, 4, and Rosie, two, excitedly opening their Xmas presents.

Whereas she went on to submit a video of her household sunbathing on the seashore as she sipped a flute of bubbly, she captioned it: ‘Not your common Christmas Day.’

In the meantime, Myleene additionally shared a candy Instagram photograph on Christmas Eve from her luxurious resort within the celeb-favourite vacation spot, cosying as much as her child boy.

Hilarious: Kate Garraway took to Instagram on Christmas Day to disclose that she had suffered an unlucky wardrobe malfunction after her festive tights had been too small

Wow: Emma Bunton shared a photograph of her baby Beau’s, 12, desk decorations for Christmas Day

So candy: Geri Horner shared an lovely photograph of her son Monty, two, receiving a letter from Father Christmas earlier than opening his presents

Wowsers: Chloe Inexperienced seemed sensational as she confirmed off her washboard abs in a bikini-clad Instagram photograph on Christmas Day captioned ‘Merry Christmas!! ❤️’

So cute: Rochelle Humes shared a candy video of her daughters Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina Raine, two, enjoying with their toys with husband Marvin Humes

One I’ve Been Lacking! Little Combine took to Instagram to share a festive photograph of themselves on Christmas Day captioned: ‘⛄ Merry Christmas, we hope you’ve got probably the most big day. Love the women x.’

Work it: Gabby Allen shared a enjoyable dancing video to Jingle Bell Rock on Christmas Day, captioned: ‘Merry Christmas you filthy animals’

So cute! TOWIE’s Georgia Kousoulou shared an lovely photograph of her Pomeranian pooch, Monkey, in a Santa outfit captioned: ‘Merry Christmas everybody , I hope you all have a phenomenal day along with your family members. & pondering of those that cannot be with us right now .. ❤️’

Festive: Ashley James seemed festive stylish as she posed in a crimson tartan mini gown in entrance of her Christmas tree

‘Apollo has landed. #maldives #xmaseve,’ the radio and TV star quipped within the caption.

The photograph confirmed the beaming mum cradling her four-month-old in a leopard print child sling, with the pair dressed for the sunshine.

Posing in entrance of the crystal blue water, Myleene seemed delighted to be within the sun-drenched spot.

The TV and radio presenter and her long-term accomplice Simon welcomed their first baby collectively in August.

Let the enjoyable start! The brunette magnificence additionally shared a candy Instagram photograph on Christmas Eve from her luxurious resort within the celeb-favourite vacation spot, cosying as much as her child boy

Thrilling yr: The TV and radio presenter and her long-term accomplice Simon welcomed their first baby collectively in August (pictured in December 2019)

Apollo was each Myleene and Simon’s third baby, however their first as a pair.

Myleene has two daughters, Ava, 12, and Hero, eight, from her marriage to ex-husband Graham Quinn, 45, whereas Simon has a son and a daughter from his earlier marriage, who’re the identical age as Myleene’s women.

The couple have been collectively for 4 years after being launched by way of a mutual good friend, and Myleene has beforehand referred to the PR government as ‘the love of my life’.

Myleene not too long ago mentioned ‘navigating the complexities of a blended household’, saying their ‘love may be very particular’.

Writing on her Instagram web page in October to have fun she and Simon’s anniversary, Myleene stated: ‘four years in the past, I met Sim. We had each been by way of fairly similar experiences as regards to our private lives.

Festive: Myleene shared one other candy photograph of Apollo dressed as an elf earlier within the week

‘We got here to our relationship with two kids every. Right now, we’ve a son collectively and 5 kids between us! Navigating the complexities of a blended household is one thing I by no means imagined myself doing.’

She continued: ‘The sense of accomplishment when all of it goes properly to not point out the love may be very particular certainly. Households are available all styles and sizes, mine simply occurs to be fabulously blended… and large!

‘As everybody is aware of, no household, blended or in any other case is ideal however I’m so happy with what Sim, myself and our youngsters attempt to obtain each single day.’

Myleene was beforehand married to bodyguard Graham, however he left her heartbroken when he walked out of the household residence on her 34th birthday in April 2012.

The incident got here simply six months after the couple’s marriage ceremony, however they’d been collectively for 11 years on the time, assembly when Graham was bodyguard for Myleene’s pop group Hear’Say in 2001.