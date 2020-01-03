Myles Stephenson accuses Ellie Goulding’s mother of racism

By Rebecca Davison for MailOnline

I am A Movie star’s Myles Stephenson accused Ellie Goulding’s mom, Tracey, of racism amid a Twitter struggle on Friday.

It began when Tracey tweeted: ‘Did not discover it a lot on [the] jungle however what’s with #myles #gmb attempting to sound like a black dude??’

The Solar reported that Myles, 28, whose father is Jamaican, hit again with: ‘Please inform me what a “black dude” seems like Hint?

You need to be ashamed: I’m A Movie star’s Myles Stephenson accused Ellie Goulding’s MUM (left) of racism amid Twitter spat on Friday

Upsetting: It began when Tracey shared this tweet after watching a TV look with Myles on GMB and he hit again

‘I will be sure you inform my “black” facet of my household that I sound like them! They’re going to be completely happy! 2020 and racism already beginning.’

He shared a seize of her tweet and continued: ‘Say something you need about my presenting skill however I can’t tolerate racism one bit!

‘Particularly after I’m simply attempting to brighten peoples day & ESPECIALLY when your saying that me & my ethnic background sound a sure approach!’

Cross: Myles, whose father is Jamaican, mentioned: ‘I will be sure you inform my ‘black’ facet of my household that I sound like them! They’re going to be completely happy! 2020 and racism already beginning’

‘You need to be ashamed! #FRacistPeople.’

It isn’t clear if Myles was conscious that Tracey is Ellie’s mom at first, however his followers quickly alerted him to the actual fact.

Whereas Ellie herself has stayed mum on the topic, Tracey swiftly apologised and asserted that she believes she will not be a racist.

She wrote: ‘I might prefer to apologise a lot to you Myles and any upset it might have induced, I wrote one thing very infantile I am SO not racist, it was a flippant comment.

‘I can’t tolerate racism’: Myles was livid and had this to say through the change

‘I really feel so completely ashamed about doing, it was taken out of context please forgive x.’

Myles then wrote that it seemed like Tracey had deleted her account and she or he wrote: ‘I have despatched you a real apology, I’ve not deleted my account.

‘I’m not racist in any respect, it was taken out of context.

Sorry: Ellie herself has stayed mum on the topic (inventory picture of the singer together with her mom)

‘I used to be infantile’: Tracey swiftly apologised for her earlier tweet and mentioned it was ‘taken out of context’

‘This account does not exist’: Tracey has since deleted her Twitter account following the change

‘If you wish to use it and folks wish to use it, by all means keep it up. I’ve not racially abused anybody it is a disgrace you assume so.’

Tracey’s Instagram account is now personal and she or he has deleted her Twitter account.

MailOnline has contacted a spokeperson for Ellie Goulding for remark.

Myles beforehand mentioned his earlier than about his Jamaican heritage when his seize handed away aged 89 final month.

He shared an image of the 2 of them collectively and wrote: ‘Began In Jamaica and gave everybody the instruments to beat the world!

‘The music I make will hold you dancing up there and My restaurant shall be named after YOU down right here. Ima proceed to attempt make you proud day in day trip in every part I do!’

Beloved: Myles pictured together with his mom Victoria after leaving I am A Movie star final month

Love: Myles pictured together with his late granny, who sadly handed away aged 89 again in December