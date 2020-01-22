Mystery as British entrepreneur, 39, goes missing in Bali amid fears he plunged from a cliff

By Ross Ibbetson For Mailonline

A British entrepreneur has mysteriously vanished in Bali amid fears he plunged from a cliff magnificence spot after leaving a observe to his ex-girlfriend close by.

Authorities in Indonesia have recognized Ryan Roth, 39, because the lacking individual after his belongings had been discovered on the prime of cliffs close to the Selonding Temple in Pecatu Village on Monday morning.

An deserted bike was seen parked close to the scene and nearer to the cliff edge a bag crammed with a helmet, a bottle of spirit and a letter to his former lover.

In accordance with the Bali Categorical, the observe stated: ‘I am sorry Alice. I am the person you fell in love with however I used to be a stranger. I will all the time love you. None of that is your fault xx.’

The underside of the cliffs, which rise over 500ft above the ocean, are lined in bushes and troublesome to succeed in, rescue groups in Bali stated

Alice, initially from Hong Kong, has spoken to police since Mr Roth’s disappearance and stated there had been no issues with him just lately.

The underside of the cliffs, which rise over 500ft above the ocean, are lined in bushes and troublesome to succeed in, rescue groups stated.

South Kuta Police chief Adj. Comr. Yusak Agustinus Sooai advised the Jakarta Submit it was potential that Mr Roth may have jumped from the cliff or fallen by mistake.

Searches for Mr Roth are ongoing.

The International Workplace have been contacted by the Mail On-line.