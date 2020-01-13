Mystery behind £2,000 wads of cash left in ex-mining village over last six years is finally SOLVED

By Chantalle Edmunds For Mailonline

Two Good Samaritans who anonymously left giant bundles of money dotted round a North East village have revealed their identities to police.

Since 2014, bundles of £2,000 saved showing round former pit village Blackhall Colliery left by till know an unknown benefactor.

Sincere residents who discovered the cash saved handing it in to the police.

Detective Constable John Forster, of Peterlee CID in Blackhall Colliery with a bag of cash that was handed in

In complete, a large £26,000 has been handed in over the past six years.

Now the thriller, that made headlines around the globe seems to have been solved.

The nameless benefactors had been moved to go away the cash for locals to select up after receiving surprising windfalls and instructed police they wished to provide one thing again.

One of many Good Samaritans instructed detectives that they felt an ’emotional connection’ to the village after being helped by one of many residents so she wished to repay the kindness she obtained.

The nameless benefactors instructed police they had been moved to go away the cash in Blackhall Colliery (pictured) for locals to select up after receiving surprising windfalls and instructed officers they wished to provide one thing again

The type-hearted duo would intentionally drop the bundles of cash the place they hoped it could be discovered by folks in want, akin to pensioners and individuals who’d fallen on onerous instances.

They might then wait and watch to ensure the money had been picked up. The police say the nameless pair have by no means sought any thanks for his or her donations and got here ahead to officers after worldwide press protection.

It’s not identified if the benefactors will proceed to go away the bundles however any which can be discovered and handed in will proceed to be returned to the finder.

Detective Constable John Forster, of Peterlee CID, stated:

Sincere residents have handed all the cash, a large £26,000, to the police

‘I am actually happy we have now a solution to this thriller and am glad we will now definitively rule out the cash being linked to any crime or a susceptible individual.

‘I wish to thank the Good Samaritans for getting in contact and in addition to the sincere residents of Blackhall who’ve continued at hand the cash in.

‘We might encourage anybody who could discover one other bundle to proceed at hand it in. All of the earlier bundles have been returned to the finder.’