December 24, 2019 | eight:04am

Foul play doesn’t seem like an element within the disappearance of Michigan mother Adrienne Quintal, whose physique was found over the weekend after she vanished from her household’s cabin greater than two months earlier, in line with new studies.

Quintal’s physique was found Saturday close to a dam roughly 300 yards from the Honor, Mich., cabin she vanished from on Oct. 17.

The day Quintal disappeared, the one mother made a determined name to members of the family, claiming two males have been exterior the cabin taking pictures whereas she was indoors.

Benzie County Undersheriff Kyle Rosa advised native station WPBN Monday that the outcomes of an preliminary examination of the physique appear to point in any other case.

“We did not see any evidence of there being another party out there shooting back at her or doing things that were described, I just can’t explain it,” mentioned Undersheriff Rosa. “Not sure what her state of mind was at that time, whether it was a medical event. We do feel that she was there the entire time.”

The precise circumstances of her dying stay a thriller. The official trigger shall be decided by the health worker’s workplace.

Toxicology outcomes, which might assist authorities decide how Quintal ended up within the water — or clarify her distressed cellphone name to kin — are pending, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Police and Quintal’s household have speculated a medical situation may be in charge, in line with the report.

She had suffered a head damage a number of months earlier than her disappearance, her sister advised the outlet.

Preliminary responders discovered a number of bullet holes and casings within the cabin the place Quintal was staying, however she was nowhere to be discovered, studies mentioned.

There was no blood or proof that anybody had been injured, however her 9mm gun was on the ground, officers mentioned.

She additionally left behind her private belongings, together with her automobile, cellular phone and purse, authorities mentioned.

Quintal’s household was a part of the volunteer search and rescue crew to search out her on Saturday.

“The search is over,” the household mentioned in a Fb submit that night. “We have not stopped searching for Ada for the past 9 1/2 weeks. Today we found her. We are heartbroken as the search did not have a positive ending.”