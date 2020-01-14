Mystery Jets to host evening of roundtable talks addressing climate change, mental health and more

Thriller Jets have introduced that they are going to be internet hosting a night of dialog that may handle local weather change, psychological well being, gender equality and extra.

Learn extra: Thriller Jets on new album ‘A Billion Heartbeats’: “We wanted to feel like it was punching you in the face”

The band will maintain a collection of roundtable talks entitled Audio system’ Nook at an as but unrevealed Central London location impressed by the themes of their upcoming seventh album, ‘A Billion Heartbeats’.

Happening on January 21, an outline of the occasion reads: “A series of filmed round table talks with a host of incredible activists, writers and comedians joining us to tackle some of the biggest discussions today, including; the climate emergency, gender equality, mental health, the refugee crisis and inclusivity.”

Giving followers the chance to hitch them, Thriller Jets shared a hyperlink for individuals to enroll.

MYSTERY JETS

Current

SPEAKERS’ CORNER

Initially scheduled for 2019 launch, Thriller Jets’ ‘A Billion Heartbeats’ new album was pushed again after frontman Blaine Harrison was taken to hospital and underwent surgical procedure to deal with an an infection. It should now be launched Spring 2020.

Not solely suspending the discharge of their new album, however Thriller Jets have been additionally pressured to reschedule a collection of tour dates for his or her UK tour. It has now been confirmed that the brand new dates will happen in April.

Thriller Jets’ April dates are as follows:

10 – Manchester, Academy 2



11 – Kendall, Brewery Arts Centre



13 – Leeds, Wardrobe



14 – Glasgow, Oran Mor



16 – Edinburgh, Caves



17 – Newcastle, Riverside



19 – Hull, Welly Membership



20 – Leicester, O2 Academy 2



22 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire



24 – Bristol, Trinity



25 – Birmingham, Mill



27 – Oxford, O2 Academy



28 – Norwich, Waterfront



29 – Brighton, Concorde 2