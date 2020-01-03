N. Dakota downs Denver 82-71 in Summit opener

DENVER — Marlon Stewart scored 22 factors and made seven assists, De’Sean Allen-Eikens added 18 factors and North Dakota beat Denver 82-71 on Thursday night time to win their Summit League opener.

Filip Rebraca scored 11 factors and grabbed 16 rebounds for his third consecutive double-double, the primary participant in North Dakota’s Division I period to attain a double-double in three straight video games.

Kenan Walter added 15 factors for the Preventing Hawks (7-Eight), who outrebounded the Pioneers 41-32 and held them to 33% taking pictures.

Jase Townsend scored 23 factors for Denver (Four-12, Zero-2), which has misplaced seven straight. Ade Murkey, Roscoe Eastmond and David Nzekwesi scored 10 apiece with Nzekwesi grabbing eight rebounds.

North Dakota performs Purdue Fort Wayne at dwelling on Sunday. Denver performs South Dakota on the highway on Sunday.