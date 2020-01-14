Naagin 4 Update January 18: Dev Falls for Brinda as She Realizes Her Powers

Brinda wins over Dev’s coronary heart as Nayantara instructions her proper over him.

Within the newest telecast of Naagin, Nayantara was seen striving to kill Brinda as Dev arrived simply on the proper time to her rescue. After failed efforts, Nayantara takes a dip into Dev’s brothers’ plan and locks Dev and Brinda within the room whereas the previous tries to deal with Brinda who’s underneath the impact of rum-based cake.

Within the subsequent week’s episode, we are going to see how Dev manages to regulate the media and escape from the scene. Profiting from the fast-spreading information, Nayantara can be seen taking part in her ardent section the place Dev’s mom will seal the deal by promising Dev to Nayantara.

Brinda’s Realization of her Powers

Whereas Dev can be seen registering his love for Brinda, the latter will notice her price and keep in mind her revenge as she remembers her story and her enemies.

For a easy lady like Brinda, we’re eager to see how she’s going to understand her realizations and cope with the bodily and psychological trauma round her life-changing story.

Who Modified Manyata’s Daughter

By the final episode’s story-line you is likely to be within the phantasm of the Pandit altering Nayantara with Brinda however because the present proceeds forward we are going to see how the tables flip. It will come as a shock to the viewers as it is going to be revealed that the one that modified Manyata’s daughter was no one however her husband, Keshav who had married her in covetousness for the Naagmani.

The place’s the Naagmani

Until now, the one point out of Naagmani got here up as Nayantara assumed Dev to personal it however the story was contradicted by Manyata as she gave causes to refuse the declare. The thriller of the Naagmani will quickly be cleared as Manyata can be discovered guarding the valuable Naagmani which is positioned beneath the Laal Tekri Temple for which she was betrayed by Keshav.