NABARD Recruitment 2020: Recruitment of 150 Assistant Manager Posts in NABARD.

NABARD Assistant Supervisor Recruitment 2020: Nationwide Financial institution for Agriculture and Rural Improvement (NABARD) has sought purposes from eligible candidates to fill the entire 150 posts of Assistant Supervisor. These posts of Grade 'A' might be appointed in Rural Improvement Banking Service, Rajbhasha Service and Authorized Companies Division. Candidates must apply on-line for these posts. Final date to use 03 February 2020 is. Learn extra for extra info associated to the put up, qualification and software course of and so forth. …

Description of posts

Assistant Supervisor (Basic), Put up: 69 (Unreserved: 26)

Eligibility: Commencement diploma or Masters diploma with minimal 50 per cent marks from acknowledged institute. Or

– PhD / Chartered Accountant / Value Accountant / Firm Secretary / MBA or two 12 months PG Diploma in Administration.

Assistant Supervisor (Basic Agriculture), Put up: 04 (Unreserved: 01)

Qualification: Commencement diploma in Agriculture with minimal 50 proportion marks from acknowledged institute. or

– 50 Should possess a Masters diploma in Agriculture / Soil Science / Agronomy with proportion marks.

Assistant Supervisor (Agricultural Engineering), Put up: 03 (Unreserved: 01) )

Qualification: Graduate diploma in Agricultural Engineering with minimal 50 proportion marks from acknowledged institute. or

– 50 Ought to have a put up graduate diploma in Agricultural Engineering with proportion marks.

Assistant Supervisor (Meals / Dairy Processing), Put up: 03 (Unreserved: 01)

Qualification: Commencement in Meals Processing / Meals Expertise / Dairy Science or Dairy Expertise topic with minimal 50 proportion marks. or

– Will need to have mastered in Meals Processing / Meals Expertise / Dairy Science or Dairy Expertise with the identical variety of marks.

Assistant Supervisor (Land Improvement), Put up: 03 (Unreserved 01))

Eligibility: Commencement or Masters in Agriculture or Agriculture (Soil Science / Agronomy) with minimal 50 per cent marks from acknowledged institute.

Assistant Supervisor (Environmental Science), Put up: 04 (Unreserved 01))

Eligibility: Commencement or Masters in Environmental Science or Environmental Engineering with minimal 50 proportion marks from acknowledged institute.

Assistant Supervisor (Agriculture Advertising and marketing), Put up: 02 (Unreserved 01)

Eligibility: Graduate diploma in Agriculture Advertising and marketing / Agriculture Enterprise Administration with minimal 50 proportion marks from acknowledged institute. or

– Ought to have completed MBA or two 12 months PG Diploma in Agriculture Advertising and marketing / Agriculture Enterprise Administration with the identical marks.

Assistant Supervisor (Geo Informatics), Put up: 02 (Unreserved 01)

Qualification: BE / B.Tech or B.Sc diploma in Jio Infomatics with minimal 50 proportion marks. Or

– Will need to have ME / MTech or MSc diploma in Jio Infomatics with minimal 50 proportion marks.

Assistant Supervisor (Agriculture Economics), Put up: 05 (Unreserved: 02)

Eligibility: Commencement or Grasp's diploma in Economics or Agriculture Economics with minimal 50 proportion marks from acknowledged institute.

Assistant Supervisor (Info Expertise), Put up: 12 (Unreserved: 03)

Qualification: Bachelor Diploma in Laptop Science / Laptop Expertise / Laptop Utility or Info Expertise with minimal 50 per cent marks. or

– Grasp's diploma in Laptop Science / Laptop Expertise / Laptop Utility or Info Expertise with minimal 50 per cent marks.

Assistant Supervisor (Chartered Accountant), Put up: 08 (Unreserved 03)

Qualification: Commencement diploma in any self-discipline. Additionally, there must be membership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

– CA Examination 01 January Should go earlier than .

Assistant Supervisor (Firm Secretary), Put up: 03 (Unreserved 01)

Qualification: Commencement diploma in any self-discipline. Additionally, there must be membership of Institute of Firm Secretaries of India.

– Firm Secretary Examination of Candidates 01 January 2020 have to be handed earlier than.

Assistant Supervisor (Finance), Put up: 16 (Unreserved: )

Qualification: BBA (Finance / Banking) or BMS (Finance / Banking) diploma with minimal 50 per cent marks. Or

Two-year PG Diploma in Administration (Finance) or Full Time MBA (Finance) diploma with minimal 50 per cent marks.

Assistant Supervisor (HR), Put up: 03 ( Unreserved 01)

Qualification: BBA (HR Administration) or BMS (HR Administration) diploma with minimal 50 per cent marks. Or

Two 12 months PG Diploma in Administration (HR Administration) or Full Time MBA (HR Administration) diploma with minimal 50 per cent marks. .

Assistant Supervisor (Statistics), Put up: 02 (Unreserved 01)

Qualification: Commencement or Masters diploma in Statistics with minimal 50 proportion marks from acknowledged institute.

Assistant Supervisor (Official Language), Put up: 08 (Unreserved: )

Eligibility: Commencement from Hindi or English with minimal 50 per cent marks from acknowledged institute through which Hindi / English is a obligatory topic. or

– Will need to have completed Masters from Hindi or English with minimal 50 proportion marks from acknowledged institute through which Hindi / English is obligatory or predominant topic or

– Graduated in Hindi topic and Masters in English.

Additionally know methods to translate from Hindi to English and from English to Hindi.

Assistant Supervisor (Authorized), Put up: 03 ( Unreserved 01)

Qualification: Bachelor's diploma (LLB) in Regulation with minimal 50 proportion marks from an institute acknowledged by Bar Council of India. or

LLM with minimal 45 proportion marks.

Discover: SC / ST candidates and PwDs will get 5 % rest within the prescribed instructional qualification for all posts.

– Preliminary examination might be carried out in all of the states of the nation, whereas the principle examination might be held in choose cities solely.

Age Restrict: Minimal 21 years and Most 1999 The 12 months. Candidates Date of Delivery 02 January 1990 earlier than and 01 January Should not be after 1999.

OBC class for 3 years, SC / ST for 5 years and PwD for at the least 10 12 months low cost might be obtainable.

Month-to-month wage: 62, 600 Rupees. Pay Scale: 28, 150 to 55, 600 between Rs.

Utility charge: For Basic class, EWS and OBC 800 Rs. SC / ST and Divyang candidates must pay solely 150 as an Intimation Cost.

Choice Course of

– Candidates might be chosen on the premise of their efficiency in three degree examination (preliminary examination, predominant examination and interview).

– A complete of 200 marks 200 questions might be requested within the preliminary examination. The period of this examination might be two hours. This examination might be qualifying solely.

– The candidates who qualify the preliminary examination must take the web predominant examination. It can have two papers.

– There may be additionally a provision for destructive marking within the examination. One-quarter mark might be deducted for every fallacious reply.

– Candidates who’ve cleared the principle examination might be referred to as for interview. Advantage record might be ready on the premise of efficiency in predominant examination and interview.

listen

Earlier than making use of on-line for these posts, the candidates must register themselves. The applying type needs to be stuffed in English language solely.

software process

Go to the official web site of NABARD at www.nabard.org.

Click on on the provider notices tab on the house web page and click on on the hyperlink CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE.

– To see the commercial of recruitment, click on on the hyperlink of Notification beneath Recruitment of Assistant Supervisor (P & SS) in Grade 'A' – 2020 and test your eligibility. – To use on-line, click on on the hyperlink for on-line software hyperlink given beneath.

– This can open a brand new web page. After this click on on the hyperlink Click on right here for New Registration to register your self.

– Fill all the data requested and click on on save & subsequent button.

After this, the appliance type will seem in your display screen. Fastidiously fill all the data sought.

– Pay the appliance charge on-line and add the scanned copy of your passport dimension picture and signature.

After finishing the appliance type, test it totally and at last click on on the ultimate submit button.

– Take a printout of the stuffed software type and hold it for future use.

Vital Dates

Final date for on-line software: 03 February 2020 (night time 11.59 O'clock)

Date of Preliminary Examination: 25 February 2020

Extra info right here

www.nabard.org