Nacho Figueras heaps praise on ‘real’ Prince Harry and says he is ‘serious’ about helping others

Revealed: 10:20 EST, 24 December 2019 | Up to date: 10:24 EST, 24 December 2019

Prince Harry’s polo-pal Nacho Figueras has praised the royal for his ‘realness’ and mentioned the Duke is ‘severe about bettering life for teenagers’ who haven’t had the identical benefits in life.

The Argentinian, 42, has performed polo alongside Prince Harry, 35, in varied matches through the years, and was among the many first to satisfy his son Archie in June, having visited Windsor shortly after his start.

Talking about his friendship with the royal, Nacho advised City and Nation journal: ‘What I like essentially the most about him is how actual he’s and the way severe he’s about bettering life for teenagers that haven’t had the blessings that we have had.’

He just lately launched a fragrance named after the Duke’s hometown ‘Windsor’, with a portion of the gross sales proceeds donated to Prince Harry’s charity Sentebale.

He went on to say that the that the perfumes have been motivated by a need so as to add a ‘little grain of sand’ to the trigger, and to ‘an unbelievable man who does a lot to make the world a greater place.’

Prince Harry’s Argentinian polo-pal Nacho Figueras, 42, has praised the Duke of Sussex, 35, for a way ‘actual’ he’s

Nacho, a father-of-four, launched the number of six fragrances final month, together with one named ‘Windsor’, which hinted at a ‘brotherhood of kindred spirits’ with the Duke.

Posting on Instagram concerning the launch, the Argentinian wrote: ‘The places that impressed this assortment evoke sentimental reminiscences of time spent there with my spouse Delfina and our kids.’

He has now opened up about his motivation to launch the fragrance assortment, saying he wished to do one thing that might constantly assist Sentabale.

Prince Harry, arrange the group in 2006 to assist orphans and susceptible kids affected by the HIV and AIDS epidemic in Lesotho, Africa.

The polo-player is an in depth good friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, 38, and was among the many first to go to them in Windsor after their son Archie was born

He continues to play in charity polo matches in assist of the organisation since, even travelling abroad to play in a recreation in Rome shortly after his son Archie’s start in Could.

Nacho has been to Lesotho with Prince Harry 3 times, most just lately opening the Mamohato Centre collectively in 2015.

He mentioned the charity, of which he’s an envoy, remained ‘extremely near our hearts’.

He additionally revealed that Prince Harry was ‘the primary one to get up’ throughout their journeys to Lesotho, and was all the time updated with the goings-on.

Nacho referred to as Prince Harry ‘an unbelievable man’ who’s ‘severe about serving to children who’ve not had the identical blessings as him

Nacho mentioned that the Duke would typically level out issues which must be mounted, in addition to asking for updates on tools.

Nacho attended the marriage of Harry and Meghan, and is commonly pictured posing alongside the Prince at polo matches.