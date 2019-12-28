NADA Bans Weightlifter Seema For Four Years For Doping Violation

India’s Commonwealth Championship silver medallist weightlifter Seema has been slapped with a four-year suspension for a doping violation. In an announcement, the Nationwide Anti-Doping Company (NADA) stated Seema’s dope pattern was collected this yr through the 34th Girls Nationwide Weightlifting Championship in Vishakhapatnam. “Presence of prohibited substances were found in her system during an ongoing Championship to enhance her performance which amounted to a clear cut case of cheating and outright violation of National Anti-Doping rules,” stated an announcement.

“The analysis report of her sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for presence of a prohibited substance namely Hydroxy-4-methoxy Temoxifen (Metabolite of Tamoxifen), Selective Estrogen Receptor Modular (SERM) Metenolone, Anabolic Steroid Ostarine ( Enobosram), Selective Androgen Receptor Modular (SARM).”

They’re all non-specified substances as per the WADA prohibited checklist of 2019.

She had been given a four-year suspension by NADA’s Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel (ADDP) following the listening to on her constructive take a look at for banned efficiency enhancing medicine.

Seema gained a silver medal within the 2017 Commonwealth Championships and completed sixth within the ladies’s 75kg competitors on the Gold Coast Commonwealth Video games in 2018.