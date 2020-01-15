Nadal and Federer donate over £132,000 to bushfire relief but Canadian player labels pair ‘selfish’

By Kieran Jackson For Mailonline

Printed: 07:43 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:16 EST, 15 January 2020

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer pledged funds to the Australian bushfire aid on Wednesday after a charity fundraiser which additionally attracted Serena Williams and Nick Kyrgios.

Nadal and Federer, with 39 Grand Slams between them, got here collectively to donate A$250,000 to the trigger, which is over £132,000.

Nonetheless, regardless of their help, not everyone seems to be happy with two of the sport’s greats, with Canadian participant Brayden Schnur sad that Nadal and Federer have not supported these in Australian Open qualifying over the circumstances they’re going through in Melbourne.

(L-R): Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Roger Federer at Wednesday’s ‘Rally for Reduction’ on the Rod Laver Enviornment in Melbourne

Schnur, the world quantity 103 who received his first-round qualifier regardless of the smoky air, was vital of gamers on the high of the rankings for not popping out and supporting these confronted with the weather this week.

‘It is bought to come back from the highest guys – Roger and Rafa are somewhat bit egocentric in serious about themselves and their careers,’ Schnur informed the Australian Related Press.

‘As a result of they’re close to the tip and all they’re serious about is their legacy and so they’re not serious about the game itself and making an attempt to do what’s good for the game – so these guys must step up.

Canadian Brayden Schnur, who’s seeded third in qualifying, was vital of Nadal and Federer

Nadal introduced after the occasion that he and Federer would donate to the aid effort

‘You are feeling tremendous dryness in your throat. That is 100 per cent not regular and gamers who’ve bronchial asthma are at an enormous drawback proper now.’

Play was delayed for 2 hours on Wednesday as event officers waited for the smoky haze to vanish, and the day’s play was additionally minimize brief after thunderstorms and heavy rain within the night.

The smoky haze has severely effected the primary two days of Australian Open qualifying

The poor air high quality, brought on by the Australian bushfires, has reaped chaos on the beginning of the qualifying event, with Dalila Jakupovic pressured to retire on Tuesday after a coughing match on-court.

Within the night on Wednesday although, on the Rod Laver Enviornment, lots of tennis’ high gamers performed an exhibition occasion to boost funds for the Australian bushfire aid.

In addition to Federer, Nadal, Williams and Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, Caroline Wozniacki and Nick Kyrgios had been amongst various gamers supporting the trigger by taking part in within the light-hearted exhibition.

The sunshine-hearted night of tennis attracted tennis’ largest names, together with Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios (R) got here up in opposition to Federer and shared a joke with the Swiss nice afterwards