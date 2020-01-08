Nadeem Khan’s name changed to Rajesh in Chhapaak; Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar face backlash

Deepika and Karan teamed up for a brand new undertaking













The makers of Chhapaak have reportedly modified the title of the acid attacker of Laxmi Agarwal from Nadeem Khan to Rajesh. Livid right-wing persons are trolling Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar and requesting others to boycott watching the film.

The movie relies on the real-life story of acid assault survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who’s a campaigner with Cease Sale Acid. A person named Nadeem Khan attacked Laxmi with acid after she declined to marry him. The makers have modified the title of each Laxmi and Nadeem to Malti and Rajesh within the on-screen adaptation of this real-life story. It isn’t clear why they modified a Muslim title to a Hindu one.

Deepika’s JNU go to

The correct-wing individuals have been upset with some Bollywood celebs, who’ve been criticizing Narendra Modi for causes ever since he turned the PM. A few of them held a protest in Mumbai to point out their solidarity with the left-wing college students of JNU on Monday. A day after this, Deepika was in Delhi to advertise Chhapaak, when she visited Jawaharlal Nehru College and posed with the protesters.

Chhapaak trollsCollage of images taken from Twitter and Fb

That is when the right-wing began hurling anger in opposition to Deepika Padukone and the Chhapaak staff. This led to the trending of the hashtag #BoycottChhaapaak. Now, the staff has discovered one more reason to focus on the actress. Sure! You guessed it proper. Why makers of Chhapaak modified the faith of the character? That is probably the most requested query of the day on social media.

Now, the right-wing persons are shaming Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar for hiding the truth. They’re urging others to boycott watching Chhapaak, which is scheduled for launch on January 10.

Listed here are some Proper-wing individuals’s Tweets on altering the title:

Nupur J Sharma @UnSubtleDesi

Sonam Mahajan @AsYouNotWish

Monica @TrulyMonica

Kulasekhar Srivatsan @srimat

Deepika Padukone in ChhapaakTwitter

Vijay Singh @Vijay_stambh

Riddhi @Riddhi_DilSe

Sojourn @SmitaMukerji

Rajeev Singh Rathore @imraajeev

#GauravPradhan @DrGPradhan

The Daring Monk @TheBoldMonk2

Deepika Padukone in ChhapaakTwitter

Kripa shanker soni @soni_kripa

Sidhinath Chaudhary @iamsidhinath

Lafuwa @DhutBudbakk

Bunny’s fan @bhavanal22

The AweSome 1 @awesome1_tweets

Sagar Paleja @Sagar_Paleja

Rahul Gupta @rahulngupta

Atheist_Deepak @DeepakG00002017

Anand @spartan_anand7